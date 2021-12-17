Open Menu

Blackstone closing in on One Manhattan West stake

Deal with Brookfield value Manhattan office building at more than $2.8B

New York /
Dec.December 17, 2021 11:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman with One Manhattan West (Getty, Brookfield)

Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman with One Manhattan West (Getty, Brookfield)

Blackstone is reportedly close to a deal to snap up a stake in one of New York City’s most prominent office developments.

The Wall Street Journal reported the firm is in advanced discussions to acquire a 49 percent stake in Brookfield Asset Management’s One Manhattan West. The deal would value the office building at more than $2.85 billion.

People familiar with the matter told the Journal a deal for the stake could be reached in the coming days.

Bloomberg previously reported that Cushman & Wakefield was advising Brookfield in soliciting interest in the stake sale.

The 70-story office tower nabbed the biggest financing deal of 2020 when Brookfield and Qatar Investment Authority scored $1.5 billion in September 2020 through the CMBS market. Two mezzanine loans totaling $300 million boosted the financing package to $1.8 billion.

Read more

An August 2020 rent roll of the property revealed the weighted average lease term for tenants to be more than 17 years. Law firm Skadden Arps and accounting firm Ernst & Young combined to make up more than 58 percent of the base rent. Other major tenants at One Manhattan West include Accenture and the National Hockey League.

As of August 2020, the 2.1 million-square-foot office portion of the building was 94 percent leased to seven major tenants, along with three Brookfield affiliates. The average base rent was about $91 per square foot.

The deal for a stake in One Manhattan West is familiar territory for both firms. In 2017, Blackstone acquired a 49 percent stake at Brookfield’s One Liberty Plaza.

Prior to the pandemic, the two firms were reportedly in talks about a potential sale of the 2.3-million-square-foot office tower in the Financial District, hoping to net about $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion in a sale. It’s not clear if the firms are still eyeing a sale of the building.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Blackstone GroupBrookfield Property PartnersCommercial Real Estatemanhattan westoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are South Florida’s priciest office sales of 2021
    Here are South Florida’s priciest office sales of 2021
    Here are South Florida’s priciest office sales of 2021
    80-90 Maiden Lane and Meadow Partners managing partner Jeffrey Kaplan (80 Maiden Lane, Meadow Partners)
    Meadow Partners scores $259M CMBS loan at 80-90 Maiden Lane
    Meadow Partners scores $259M CMBS loan at 80-90 Maiden Lane
    The Noble St. property and Davean Holdings’ David Lloyd and Sean Lefkovits (Davean, Google Maps)
    Davean Holdings, Meadow Partners buy 12 properties in Manhattan and Brooklyn
    Davean Holdings, Meadow Partners buy 12 properties in Manhattan and Brooklyn
    Retail foot traffic is picking up, but shoppers are still cautious
    Retail foot traffic is picking up, but shoppers are still cautious
    Retail foot traffic is picking up, but shoppers are still cautious
    Residential construction (iStock)
    Map: Here’s where NYC added the most residential units this year
    Map: Here’s where NYC added the most residential units this year
    Wynn Resorts, Bally’s, other casino giants eye NYC
    Wynn Resorts, Bally’s, other casino giants eye NYC
    Wynn Resorts, Bally’s, other casino giants eye NYC
    960 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights and Continuum Company founder Ian Bruce Eichner (Hill West Architects, Getty)
    Bruce Eichner sues to save Crown Heights residential project
    Bruce Eichner sues to save Crown Heights residential project
    TRD's Kathryn Brenzel
    Keep up to speed with TRD’s award-winning Daily Dirt newsletter
    Keep up to speed with TRD’s award-winning Daily Dirt newsletter
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.