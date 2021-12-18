Open Menu

Aspen seeks to hike in-lieu affordable housing fees

The City Council already established a development moratorium

National Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 18, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Aspen, Colorado (iStock)

Aspen, Colorado (iStock)

Not on my mountain.

Aspen, the Colorado ski resort city that imposed a six-week moratorium on home building last week, is pondering whether to hike fees paid by developers to offset otherwise required affordable housing, the Aspen Times reported. The new rules could in some cases triple the fees.

The moves come as the pandemic pushes buyers to Aspen and many other mountain towns, shrinking the number of available homes and lifting prices. The median sales price in Aspen more than doubled to $7.8 million from $3.4 million between February 2020 and February 2021.

Proponents say the city council is trying to combat speculation and curb the proliferation of short-term rentals. Critics, many of them in the real estate business, argued at last week’s council meeting that it hurts the middle class.

For now, the city charges homeowners fees based on new floor area, meaning they’d pay on only for 1,000 square feet if they replace a 2,000-square-foot home with a 3,000-square-foot one. Under the tweak, they’d have to pay fees on the total amount, meaning that in some cases, the price could triple to about $180,000. The measure appears to target out-of-town buyers and developers, who are more likely to buy up smaller homes to replace with much larger mansions.

The proposed changes would also eliminate exemptions for basement floor area and areas like garages.

Longtime homeowners and locals would be able to defer fees, which are triggered only when a home is demolished and replaced, not for renovations.

[Aspen Times] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AspenDevelopmentspec homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Residential construction (iStock)
    Map: Here’s where NYC added the most residential units this year
    Map: Here’s where NYC added the most residential units this year
    LeFrak earns approval for 387-unit building in Jersey City
    LeFrak earns approval for 387-unit building in Jersey City
    LeFrak earns approval for 387-unit building in Jersey City
    Hudson Companies files mixed-use plans in East Williamsburg
    Hudson Companies files mixed-use plans in East Williamsburg
    Hudson Companies files mixed-use plans in East Williamsburg
    Wynn Resorts, Bally’s, other casino giants eye NYC
    Wynn Resorts, Bally’s, other casino giants eye NYC
    Wynn Resorts, Bally’s, other casino giants eye NYC
    960 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights and Continuum Company founder Ian Bruce Eichner (Hill West Architects, Getty)
    Bruce Eichner sues to save Crown Heights residential project
    Bruce Eichner sues to save Crown Heights residential project
    Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci (Getty, Town of Huntington)
    Long Island town laying out welcome mat for developers
    Long Island town laying out welcome mat for developers
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Real estate is drunk on ESG. But what’s in the cocktail?
    Real estate is drunk on ESG. But what’s in the cocktail?
    Jed Walentas and renderings of the proposed project (River Ring, Getty)
    Council strikes deal on Two Trees’ River Ring in Williamsburg
    Council strikes deal on Two Trees’ River Ring in Williamsburg
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.