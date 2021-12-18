Open Menu

Rockefellers to launch branded real estate venture in southern Spain

The Christian A. Rockefeller-branded project is slated to include a golf course, residences and a hotel

Dec.December 18, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
An aerial of Costa del Sol with Florian Haffa (Wikipedia, Brands Lab International)

More than 18 months after announcing a branded real estate venture, the Rockefeller family has its first project.

The first Christian A. Rockefeller property is slated for nearly 500 acres in southern Spain’s Costa del Sol, according to a news release from Brand Labs International. Christian and his father, Steven Rockefeller Jr. are principals in SixRock Group, the family’s property firm. SixRock formed a partnership with Brand Labs last April.

The Spain team includes ICICB Developments of the United Arab Emirates-based. Brand Labs is handling negotiations with developers.

The project will include an 18-hole golf course designed by Henrik Stenson Golf Design, an unspecified number of residences designed by Florence-based Archea SpA. and a hotel. Italian architecture firm A++ and furniture maker Girogetti SpA. are also involved.

Costa del Sol is a loosely defined region on Spain’s Mediterranean coast just north of Gibraltar. It is one of Spain’s top tourist destinations, known for its beaches, resorts and sunny weather.

Brands Lab said its team is on course to sign another Rockefeller-branded project in Cyprus. In April, the team said it was targeting the US, Caribbean, Middle East, and East Asia. As of late 2019, Brand Lab was also working with Martha Stewart’s company on potential branded properties.

Branded properties have proliferated across the globe over the last few years, reaching about 400 projects by late 2019, around that time Four Seasons launched a branded residences venture. Earlier this year, Aman Resorts struck a deal with developer Mori Building Company to put its name on 91 units at an almost 1,100-foot-tall tower in Tokyo. Miami is getting another branded residence via developer Harvey Hernandez.




    EuropehospitalitySpain

