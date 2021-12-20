For just the sixth time this year, more than 50 Manhattan luxury homes changed hands in a single week.

Fifty-four contracts were signed for homes asking at least $4 million in Manhattan in the third week of December, up from 30 contracts the week before. Thirty-six deals were for condos, 11 for co-ops, and seven for townhouses, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report.

The priciest contract was for a 7,500-square-foot condo at 278 West End Avenue asking $26 million. The duplex contains six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The second floor boasts a 1,000-square-foot terrace surrounding the living room, kitchen, main bedroom and library.

It’s part of a new 57-unit building designed by CookFox, which features 11,000 square feet of amenities, including a 75-foot saline lap pool, regulated squash court, half-court basketball court, pet grooming facility and children’s playroom.

The second most expensive contract was for a penthouse at 135 East 79th Street, which was asking $20 million, reduced from $22.5 million when it was first listed in April. The seller paid $22.7 million for the unit in 2014.

The 11-room duplex condo spans 5,400 square feet across five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Downstairs, there is a living room with a terrace, dining room, kitchen and staff room. Four of the bedrooms are upstairs. Amenities in the 20-story building include a garden terrace, library lounge, wine lockers and a catering kitchen.

The 54 contracts were signed for homes asking a combined $432 million, with a median asking price of $6.5 million. The units spent an average of 679 days on the market, while the average discount from the original asking price was 4 percent.