$26M UWS duplex leads busy week for Manhattan luxury deals

54 homes asking $4M+ went into contract in one of the market’s busiest weeks this year

New York /
Dec.December 20, 2021 02:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
15A at 278 West End Avenue, PH19W at 135 East 79th Street (Streeteasy)

For just the sixth time this year, more than 50 Manhattan luxury homes changed hands in a single week.

Fifty-four contracts were signed for homes asking at least $4 million in Manhattan in the third week of December, up from 30 contracts the week before. Thirty-six deals were for condos, 11 for co-ops, and seven for townhouses, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report.

The priciest contract was for a 7,500-square-foot condo at 278 West End Avenue asking $26 million. The duplex contains six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The second floor boasts a 1,000-square-foot terrace surrounding the living room, kitchen, main bedroom and library.

It’s part of a new 57-unit building designed by CookFox, which features 11,000 square feet of amenities, including a 75-foot saline lap pool, regulated squash court, half-court basketball court, pet grooming facility and children’s playroom.

The second most expensive contract was for a penthouse at 135 East 79th Street, which was asking $20 million, reduced from $22.5 million when it was first listed in April. The seller paid $22.7 million for the unit in 2014.

The 11-room duplex condo spans 5,400 square feet across five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Downstairs, there is a living room with a terrace, dining room, kitchen and staff room. Four of the bedrooms are upstairs. Amenities in the 20-story building include a garden terrace, library lounge, wine lockers and a catering kitchen.

The 54 contracts were signed for homes asking a combined $432 million, with a median asking price of $6.5 million. The units spent an average of 679 days on the market, while the average discount from the original asking price was 4 percent.

Read more




    Tags
    donna olshanLuxury Real Estateolshan realtyResidential Real Estate

