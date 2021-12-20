Open Menu

Blackstone close to $930M purchase of Lower Manhattan apartment building

Brookfield and Nuveen sought north of $850M for 8 Spruce Street

New York /
Dec.December 20, 2021 10:25 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and 8 Spruce Street (Getty, Wikimedia)

Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman and 8 Spruce Street (Getty, Wikimedia)

Blackstone continues to make big bets on New York City real estate, with its latest reportedly placing it on the verge of a major multifamily purchase.

The firm is close to acquiring the luxury apartment rentals at 8 Spruce Street in Lower Manhattan from Brookfield Asset Management and Nuveen for $930 million, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The Real Deal reported in November Brookfield and Nuveen were seeking north of $850 million to sell the 76-story building, a Frank Gehry-designed rental tower with a unique undulating surface. The listing was one of the biggest of its kind since the onset of the pandemic and a litmus test for the city’s multifamily rental market.

Gehry initially designed the building for Forest City Ratner, which started construction amid the Great Recession in 2008. Construction was then halted until the developer was able to restructure its debt.

The 899-unit tower opened in 2011, marking the tallest residential building on the continent. Brookfield gained control of the tower in 2018 after acquiring Forest City.

The pandemic has not been as friendly to the building, however. As renters fled Manhattan, its occupancy dropped to about 75 percent. That has since recovered to 94 percent, a positive sign for the building amid surging rents across the sector.

Read more

A team from Eastdil Secured including Will Silverman and Gary Phillips is marketing the property.

In addition to potentially notching one of the biggest multifamily market sales of the pandemic, Blackstone is also reportedly close to a major deal to acquire a 49 percent stake in the One Manhattan West office tower. The deal would value the Brookfield-owned office building at more than $2.85 billion.

The New York City multifamily market is showing signs of fracturing between uptown and downtown, as evidenced by two sales recorded in the first week of December.

Shel Capital and Bluestone Investments acquired a four-building portfolio in the East Village for $51.5 million, signs of a surging market. Meanwhile, 1965 Lafayette Avenue in the Bronx sold for $43 million. The purchase prices aren’t drastically different, but the East Village portfolio purchase was worth almost six times as much per square foot.

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Blackstone GroupBrookfield Property PartnersCommercial Real Estatelower manhattanMultifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and Virtual Dining Concepts' Robert Earl (Twitter, Virtual Dining Concepts, iStock)
    TikTok to launch 300 delivery-only kitchens offering app’s viral dishes
    TikTok to launch 300 delivery-only kitchens offering app’s viral dishes
    The “worst” landlords? Depends how you count
    The “worst” landlords? Depends how you count
    The “worst” landlords? Depends how you count
    Rendering of CoStar Group's plans in downtown Richmond, Virginia. (CoStar Group)
    CoStar Group to build new tallest building in Richmond, Virginia
    CoStar Group to build new tallest building in Richmond, Virginia
    CommonWealth Partners closes on $1B Hudson Commons buy
    CommonWealth Partners closes on $1B Hudson Commons buy
    CommonWealth Partners closes on $1B Hudson Commons buy
    Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman with One Manhattan West (Getty, Brookfield)
    Blackstone closing in on One Manhattan West stake
    Blackstone closing in on One Manhattan West stake
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.