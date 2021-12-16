A quick-moving buyer scored a $1.3 million profit from a home in Bridgehampton just one month after purchasing it.

The 2.2-acre property at 100 Trelawney Road and its traditional-style home initially traded hands for $7.2 million on Oct. 22.

Almost before the ink on the contract was dry, it was back on the market 11 days later asking $8.5 million, according to 27East.

It was in contract at its asking price on Nov. 19, exactly four weeks after the first sale closed.

The home was built by Wainscott-based Michael Davis Construction in 1998. It totals about 5,000 square feet with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a main suite with a sitting room and walk-in closet.

Highlights inside include five fireplaces and wide-plank wood floors. The main floor includes a large kitchen, family room, living room and formal dining room.

There are covered porches in the front and rear. The latter leads out to a brick patio area and the grounds include a heated swimming pool and tennis court.

As of November, the median sale price in Bridgehampton was $4.8 million, or half a million dollars higher than the median list price.

Like other Hamptons communities, Bridgehampton has seen strong demand for homes since the pandemic began, although demand appears to be slowing somewhat.

The town has seen a number of notable deals this year.

A modernist home on Surfside Drive sold for $28.5 million after two years on the market, while Paul Manafort’s 5,700-square-foot “teardown” sold above its $10 million ask in October.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle made a hefty profit for themselves with the $8.1 million sale of a home on Kellis Way in March. They had paid $4.4 million for the home less than two years prior.

[27East] — Dennis Lynch