Open Menu

New York City hotel occupancy hit pandemic record, but new cases loom

The city led all markets in December’s first full week

New York /
Dec.December 20, 2021 01:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

New York City hotels marked a peak in occupancy in early December, but the industry’s rebound was reported under a resurgence in new virus cases.

The city’s hotel occupancy rate hit 81.5 percent in the week ending on Dec. 11, according to data from analytics firm STR reported by Crain’s. The figure marks the city’s highest since the onset of the pandemic.

The rate is still about 13 percent below the same week in 2019, but comes after CBRE Group previously forecast occupancy to hit a disappointing 56 percent in the fourth quarter.

“Everybody has been waiting to break out after two years of hibernating,” Lightstone president Mitchell Hochberg told Crain’s; his company operates three hotels under the Moxy brand, all boasting occupancy rates above 90 percent.

Holiday cheer in the hotel industry may not last long, however. In addition to flooding the city’s hospitality properties with visitors, December has also brought a familiar foe back to the forefront: coronavirus cases.

Dr. Jay Varma, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s senior public health advisor, tweeted on Dec. 16 to show city data detailing the daily positivity rate’s apparent doubling from 3.9 percent on Dec. 9 to 7.8 percent on Dec. 12.

New York State set a record for its most positive cases in the entire pandemic for three straight days this weekend, capped by 22,478 positive tests on Sunday, an 8.41 percent positivity rate.

Read more

The simultaneous spreads of the omicron and delta variants could complicate projects for the industry’s recovery. Still, not everyone is down in the dumps about the danger rising case counts can pose to the sector.

“We are cautiously optimistic that this will be a short blip on the road to New York’s long-term recovery” Jason Pomeranc, founder of Sixty and Civilian brand hotels, told Crain’s on the city’s ever-changing health policies.

The forecast for a full recovery in New York City’s hotel market remains cloudy. An April CBRE study predicted hotels in the city wouldn’t recover to 2019 occupancy levels until 2025.

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel MarketHotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Manhattan Borough Board approves Radson’s slaughterhouse towers
    Manhattan Borough Board approves Radson’s slaughterhouse towers
    Manhattan Borough Board approves Radson’s slaughterhouse towers
    Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and 8 Spruce Street (Getty, Wikimedia)
    Blackstone close to $930M purchase of Lower Manhattan apartment building
    Blackstone close to $930M purchase of Lower Manhattan apartment building
    TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and Virtual Dining Concepts' Robert Earl (Twitter, Virtual Dining Concepts, iStock)
    TikTok to launch 300 delivery-only kitchens offering app’s viral dishes
    TikTok to launch 300 delivery-only kitchens offering app’s viral dishes
    The “worst” landlords? Depends how you count
    The “worst” landlords? Depends how you count
    The “worst” landlords? Depends how you count
    Rendering of CoStar Group's plans in downtown Richmond, Virginia. (CoStar Group)
    CoStar Group to build new tallest building in Richmond, Virginia
    CoStar Group to build new tallest building in Richmond, Virginia
    CommonWealth Partners closes on $1B Hudson Commons buy
    CommonWealth Partners closes on $1B Hudson Commons buy
    CommonWealth Partners closes on $1B Hudson Commons buy
    Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman with One Manhattan West (Getty, Brookfield)
    Blackstone closing in on One Manhattan West stake
    Blackstone closing in on One Manhattan West stake
    80-90 Maiden Lane and Meadow Partners managing partner Jeffrey Kaplan (80 Maiden Lane, Meadow Partners)
    Meadow Partners scores $259M CMBS loan at 80-90 Maiden Lane
    Meadow Partners scores $259M CMBS loan at 80-90 Maiden Lane
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.