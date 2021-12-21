Brooklyn’s luxury market last week ticked down slightly from the pace of the first two weeks of December.

A Brooklyn Heights townhouse at 141 State Street asking $9 million led the borough’s luxury contracts signed between Dec. 13 and 19, according to Compass’ weekly report, which tracks residences asking $2 million or more.

The 7,600-square-foot home rang in at $1,184 per square foot. The 25-foot-wide, gut-renovated townhouse includes six beds and four baths and has restored period details and original pine floors, plaster moldings and marble fireplace mantles. Two terraces, a roof deck and a restored stained-glass skylight connect the home with the outdoors, which include a landscaped garden.

In second place last week for the borough’s luxury market was 277 Greene Avenue in Clinton Hill, a 5,850-square-foot townhouse last asking $5.8 million. The five-year-old home cost $992 per square foot. It has six beds and six full baths, a private garage and an elevator. It includes three terraces and a heated driveway and sidewalk.

A total of 21 contracts were signed in the borough between Dec. 13 and 19. Of those, nine were condos and 12 were houses.

The asking prices totaled $68,113,999. The median asking price was $2.85 million and the average asking price per square foot of $1,281.

The homes spent about 220 days on the market and got an average discount — ​​the difference between the initial and final asking price — of 3 percent.

A sizable price cut on a Williamsburg townhouse skewed the previous week’s discount to 6 percent across 25 deals. The home at 10 Orient Ave. reduced its $5.5 million asking price to $2.6 million before going into contract, according to the Compass report capturing contracts signed from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12.