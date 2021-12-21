Open Menu

A $9M Brooklyn Heights townhouse leads luxury contracts

The 7,600-square-foot home beat second-priciest contract by $3M

New York /
Dec.December 21, 2021 08:00 AM
By Ellen Cranley
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

141 State Street, 277 Greene Avenue townhouses in Brooklyn (Zillow, Compass)

Brooklyn’s luxury market last week ticked down slightly from the pace of the first two weeks of December.

A Brooklyn Heights townhouse at 141 State Street asking $9 million led the borough’s luxury contracts signed between Dec. 13 and 19, according to Compass’ weekly report, which tracks residences asking $2 million or more.

The 7,600-square-foot home rang in at $1,184 per square foot. The 25-foot-wide, gut-renovated townhouse includes six beds and four baths and has restored period details and original pine floors, plaster moldings and marble fireplace mantles. Two terraces, a roof deck and a restored stained-glass skylight connect the home with the outdoors, which include a landscaped garden.

In second place last week for the borough’s luxury market was 277 Greene Avenue in Clinton Hill, a 5,850-square-foot townhouse last asking $5.8 million. The five-year-old home cost $992 per square foot. It has six beds and six full baths, a private garage and an elevator. It includes three terraces and a heated driveway and sidewalk.

Read more

A total of 21 contracts were signed in the borough between Dec. 13 and 19. Of those, nine were condos and 12 were houses.

The asking prices totaled $68,113,999. The median asking price was $2.85 million and the average asking price per square foot of $1,281.

The homes spent about 220 days on the market and got an average discount — ​​the difference between the initial and final asking price — of 3 percent.

A sizable price cut on a Williamsburg townhouse skewed the previous week’s discount to 6 percent across 25 deals. The home at 10 Orient Ave. reduced its $5.5 million asking price to $2.6 million before going into contract, according to the Compass report capturing contracts signed from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynBrooklyn heightsdumboLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    $26M UWS duplex leads busy week for Manhattan luxury deals
    $26M UWS duplex leads busy week for Manhattan luxury deals
    $26M UWS duplex leads busy week for Manhattan luxury deals
    Here are the top five largest project plans in NYC in 2021
    These were the five largest development plans filed in NYC in 2021
    These were the five largest development plans filed in NYC in 2021
    442 Further Lane in East Hampton and Peloton CEO John Foley (Out East, Getty)
    Peloton CEO is buyer of $55M East Hampton estate
    Peloton CEO is buyer of $55M East Hampton estate
    “Den of Debauchery” site in Bel-Air, once home to Sly Stone, finds buyer
    “Den of Debauchery” site in Bel-Air, once home to Sly Stone, finds buyer
    “Den of Debauchery” site in Bel-Air, once home to Sly Stone, finds buyer
    Aloha: Buyers can’t snap up Hawaii’s luxury homes fast enough
    Aloha: Buyers can’t snap up Hawaii’s luxury homes fast enough
    Aloha: Buyers can’t snap up Hawaii’s luxury homes fast enough
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.