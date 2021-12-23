Open Menu

Wafra lands $225M for 720 West End Avenue

Kuwaiti investor reported to close deal Dec. 23

New York /
Dec.December 23, 2021 01:49 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Wafra lands $225M for 720 West End Avenue

720 West End Avenue in Manhattan NYC and Wafra Capital Partners CEO Robert Toan (Google Maps)

As Wafra Capital Partners nears a deal to buy 720 West End Avenue, it’s getting a major assist in the form of acquisition financing.

The affiliate of Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund is receiving $225 million in financing from Pacific Western Bank and Related Companies for the transaction, according to the Commercial Observer. PacWest is the senior leader in the financing, while Related is in the mezzanine position.

When Wafra — through entity WCP Investments — entered into contract to buy the 16-story building, the expected price tag was about $165 million. The Observer reported the deal has increased to $170 million and is expected to close on Dec. 23.

Brack Capital Real Estate put the building up for sale in June. The building is vacant and gutted, leaving a range of possibilities for its future. According to the Observer, a conversion to condos is one potential option for WCP; Brack Capital reportedly had plans for a series of condos and earned approval on plans from the Department of Buildings and the Landmarks Preservation Commission to convert and expand the property.

Read more

A Cushman & Wakefield team including Adam Spies and Adam Doneger helped negotiate the sale of the building, while a Cushman & Wakefield team including Gideon Gil and Lauren Kaufman negotiated the financing.

Before Brack Capital purchased the building for $108 million, the Salvation Army utilized the property as a senior housing facility. The sale of the 352-unit development drew the attention of the state attorney general because of concerns over tenant protection laws. The Salvation Army ultimately agreed to pay moving expenses and pass on potential rent increases at a new housing site for the first 18 months.

Earlier this year, Wafra partnered with Nightingale Properties to buy the land underneath 111 Wall Street for $220 million. Previously, the joint venture acquired the leasehold interest of the 24-story office property for $175 million. The joint venture also secured $500 million in debt to redevelop the property.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatecondo marketupper west side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Taconic enters industrial market with Nuveen joint venture
    Taconic enters industrial market with Nuveen joint venture
    Taconic enters industrial market with Nuveen joint venture
    Kushner Properties' Laurent Morali and Nicole Kushner Meyer 
    Kushner Properties buys $200M in Houston multifamily properties
    Kushner Properties buys $200M in Houston multifamily properties
    SL Green CEO Marc Holliday, HNA Group’s Guoqing Chen and 245 Park Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    SL Green is out as manager of Park Avenue office tower
    SL Green is out as manager of Park Avenue office tower
    As housing boomed, 2021’s proptech darlings were resi solutions
    As housing boomed, 2021’s proptech darlings were resi solutions
    As housing boomed, 2021’s proptech darlings were resi solutions
    Low space and high prices boosted self-storage stocks amid pandemic
    Low space and high prices boosted self-storage stocks amid pandemic
    Low space and high prices boosted self-storage stocks amid pandemic
    Tides Equities' Ryan Andrade and Sean Kia with The Tides Waterfront in Arlington, Texas (Tides Equities)
    Tides Equities inks $80M deal for 650-unit Dallas apartment complex
    Tides Equities inks $80M deal for 650-unit Dallas apartment complex
    Intracorp Texas president Brad Stein and a rendering of Congress Lofts at St. Elmo (Rendering via Giant Noise/Pappageorge Haymes, Intracorp)
    Canada’s Intracorp makes another foray into Austin
    Canada’s Intracorp makes another foray into Austin
    Longfellow inks first NYC purchase with stake in LIC life sciences property
    Longfellow inks first NYC purchase with stake in LIC life sciences property
    Longfellow inks first NYC purchase with stake in LIC life sciences property
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.