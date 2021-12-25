Wackiest Airbnb listings of the year

Airbnbs are not only a convenient place for lodging when taking a trip–some can also be an experience in themselves.

The publication Confused.com recently came out with a roll call of the wackiest and weirdest listings on the site, as rounded up by the New York Post. The collection spans the United States and beyond, and emphasizes one-of-a-kind offerings.

“There’s a lot more interest from holidaymakers in finding a unique stay,” Confused.com’s Jessica Willock told the Post.

Topping the publication’s rankings is the Campera Hotel in Mexico, also known as the Bubble Suite. Travelers can stay in the bubble-like shelters for $215 per night, enjoying a semi-outdoor experience akin to glamping–each of the dozen bubbles has a private bathroom and full-sized bed.

The runner-up position belongs to the Dreamy Tropical Tree House in Hawaii. The treehouse has a 360-degree view of the surrounding tropical jungle and won’t break the bank at $300 per night. Unfortunately, only the most thorough planners will be able to stay at the treehouse, as there are no bookings available until January … 2023.

Another treehouse cracks the list as the most expensive property included. The Treehouse Blue Mountains in Australia can set guests back as much as $1,685 per night (though bookings are currently going for half that). For the price, guests will be surrounded by 600 acres of private wilderness, including the Blue Mountains rainforest.

On the opposite end of the pricing spectrum is Cabana Floripa in Brazil. The unique listing has walls built from recycled bottles and guests can rest on repurposed furniture. The eco-friendly listing can be booked for as little as $21 per night.

As travelers try to escape from their own homes, the rise of unique listings on Airbnb is only likely to grow.

“Weird is the word for holiday hunters in 2021, with demand increasing across many of the biggest countries,” Confused.com wrote in its report. “After seeing the same four walls for much of 2020, it looks like people are keener than ever to say somewhere strange.”

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner