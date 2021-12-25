Open Menu

Wackiest Airbnb listings of the year

From bubble suites across the border to treehouses at home

National /
Dec.December 25, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Wackiest Airbnb listings of the year

The Dreamy Tropical Tree House in Hawaii, The Bubble Suite in Mexico, Treehouse Blue Mountains in Australia, and The Cabana Floripa in Brazil (Airbnb)

Airbnbs are not only a convenient place for lodging when taking a trip–some can also be an experience in themselves.

The publication Confused.com recently came out with a roll call  of the wackiest and weirdest listings on the site, as rounded up by the New York Post. The collection spans the United States and beyond, and emphasizes one-of-a-kind offerings.

“There’s a lot more interest from holidaymakers in finding a unique stay,” Confused.com’s Jessica Willock told the Post.

Topping the publication’s rankings is the Campera Hotel in Mexico, also known as the Bubble Suite. Travelers can stay in the bubble-like shelters for $215 per night, enjoying a semi-outdoor experience akin to glamping–each of the dozen bubbles has a private bathroom and full-sized bed.

The runner-up position belongs to the Dreamy Tropical Tree House in Hawaii. The treehouse has a 360-degree view of the surrounding tropical jungle and won’t break the bank at $300 per night. Unfortunately, only the most thorough planners will be able to stay at the treehouse, as there are no bookings available until January … 2023.

Another treehouse cracks the list as the most expensive property included. The Treehouse Blue Mountains in Australia can set guests back as much as $1,685 per night (though bookings are currently going for half that). For the price, guests will be surrounded by 600 acres of private wilderness, including the Blue Mountains rainforest.

On the opposite end of the pricing spectrum is Cabana Floripa in Brazil. The unique listing has walls built from recycled bottles and guests can rest on repurposed furniture. The eco-friendly listing can be booked for as little as $21 per night.

As travelers try to escape from their own homes, the rise of unique listings on Airbnb is only likely to grow.

“Weird is the word for holiday hunters in 2021, with demand increasing across many of the biggest countries,” Confused.com wrote in its report. “After seeing the same four walls for much of 2020, it looks like people are keener than ever to say somewhere strange.”

Read more

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AirbnbResidential Real EstateTravel

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Mayor Bill de Blasio, 54 West 39th Street, 62 Grand Street, and 208 West 30th Street (Credit: Google Maps)
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    Mayor Bill de Blasio and Stanley “Skip” Karol, an Airbnb host (Credit: Getty Images and Youtube)
    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
    A West Village Airbnb listing (Credit: Airbnb)
    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
    Onyx Equities to roll out 2 Ridgewood rental projects
    Onyx Equities to roll out 2 Ridgewood rental projects
    Onyx Equities to roll out 2 Ridgewood rental projects
    A rendering of 620 West 153rd Street (Rendering via J. Frankl Associates)
    Jay Group secures $83M for massive Hamilton Heights resi building
    Jay Group secures $83M for massive Hamilton Heights resi building
    These are Brooklyn’s top 10 brokerages by agent headcount
    These are Brooklyn’s top 10 brokerages by agent headcount
    These are Brooklyn’s top 10 brokerages by agent headcount
    (Getty)
    Flight to suburbs hits London, too
    Flight to suburbs hits London, too
    (Getty)
    Real Estate agents are using this technique to ignite bidding wars
    Real Estate agents are using this technique to ignite bidding wars
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.