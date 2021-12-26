Police: Miami real estate agent suspected of killing homeless men

A south Florida real estate agent has been charged with the shooting of a homeless man and is suspected of murdering two others in what a judge called “execution-style” attacks.

The New York Post reports 25-year-old Kendall resident Willy Suarez Maceo, a licensed real estate broker who works for Century 21 in Miami, South Miami, Palmetto Bay and Kendall, was charged with shooting a homeless man near downtown Miami last Tuesday night. That victim survived and was in critical condition as of Thursday.

Maceo then is believed to have targeted a second victim, Jerome Antonio Price, who was sleeping on a sidewalk in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood. In both incidents, police surmise the suspect rolled up to his victims in his black Dodge Charger as they slept, opened his door, and fired on them.

The second incident was caught on camera, according to the Post, but charges were yet to be filed.

Miami Police interim Chief Manuel Morales said Maceo is now a suspect in a third shooting of a homeless man back on Oct. 16. In that incident, Manuel Perez, 59, was killed by a man who, in surveillance photos, looks like Maceo, the paper reports.

Morales added it is possible Maceo attacked others, noting the victims were “brutally targeted” for no apparent reason and the shootings may be the work of a serial killer.

“There may be other victims who suffered at the hands of this ruthless criminal,” he told reporters.

Maceo was slapped with an attempted murder charge and ordered held without bail after his initial court appearance on Christmas Eve.

The Miami Herald reports detectives found Maceo in his car in Kendall on Wednesday with a 9 mm Glock on him, and ballistics tests linked the weapon to the two shootings.

Circuit Judge Alberto Milian ordered him to remain behind bars citing the “particular pattern” of homeless people being targeted.

