Open Menu

Jay Group secures $83M for massive Hamilton Heights resi building

Meridian Capital arranged construction financing for planned 28-story, 238-unit building

New York /
Dec.December 27, 2021 09:17 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of 620 West 153rd Street (Rendering via J. Frankl Associates)

A rendering of 620 West 153rd Street (Rendering via J. Frankl Associates)

Joel Kohn’s Jay Group secured $83 million in construction financing to advance its progress on one of the tallest residential buildings planned for Hamilton Heights.

Meridian Capital Group arranged the debt for 620 W 153rd Street, where the developer filed plans last year for a 28-story, 238-unit building in the Upper Manhattan neighborhood.

The Commercial Observer first reported the funding, which comes as a three-year floating-rate debt with a senior loan from Bank Hapoalim and a mezzanine loan from Be-Aviv, a New York City-based lender run by Israeli real estate scion Ben Harlev.

Plans filed in December 2020 with the Department of Buildings show the development will span about 250,000 square feet, including 12,000 square feet of community space, The Real Deal previously reported.

Read more

Eli and Isaac Chetrit own the site, which has changed hands several times in recent years. The developers closed on the site in May 2020 for about $29 million, and filed plans to demolish adjacent parking structures that same month.

The brothers bought the site from Anbau, who purchased it from Verizon in 2018 for $22.5 million. The developer was reported in February 2018 to be planning a condo, but the project never came to fruition.

The Chetrits initially planned to build a luxury residential project spanning 135,000 square feet. But in November 2020, plans for a condominium building at the site were canceled by architectural firm Peter F. Farinella, according to DOB records.

The Commercial Observer previously reported the Jay Group’s multifamily play in Downtown Brooklyn, where the developer paid about $40 million to acquire 101 Fleet Place from Leser Group and snagged a $130 million loan from G4 Capital Partners.

The loan included $22 million earmarked for the acquisition of the site and the remaining $108 million in the loan will be funneled toward the construction of a multifamily property. The Observer reported the project is expected to include more than 300 units across more than 300,000 square feet and construction is set to begin next year.

[CO] — Ellen Cranley

Orion Jones contributed reporting.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionDevelopmentJay Groupmeridian capital groupReal Estate FinanceResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    These are Brooklyn’s top 10 brokerages by agent headcount
    These are Brooklyn’s top 10 brokerages by agent headcount
    These are Brooklyn’s top 10 brokerages by agent headcount
    (Getty)
    Flight to suburbs hits London, too
    Flight to suburbs hits London, too
    (Getty)
    Real Estate agents are using this technique to ignite bidding wars
    Real Estate agents are using this technique to ignite bidding wars
    Wackiest Airbnb listings of the year
    Wackiest Airbnb listings of the year
    Wackiest Airbnb listings of the year
    5 Lenox Hill homes that offer wall-to-wall luxury
    5 Lenox Hill homes that offer wall-to-wall luxury
    5 Lenox Hill homes that offer wall-to-wall luxury
    The Cortland, 200 East 83rd Street and The Bellemont
    The 10 priciest Manhattan condo filings of 2021
    The 10 priciest Manhattan condo filings of 2021
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.