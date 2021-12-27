Open Menu

’Twas a happy holiday for luxury condo sellers in Brooklyn

15 contracts for units asking $2M+ signed during Christmas week

New York /
Dec.December 27, 2021 07:04 PM
By Cordilia James
207 North 5th Street, 70 Washington Street (Google Maps)

Brooklyn’s luxury condo buyers spent Christmas week stuffing sellers’ stockings — with deposits.

Of the 20 luxury contracts signed for Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more, the bulk of them were for condominium units, according to Compass’ weekly report.

Topping the list was a $3.9 million penthouse at 207 North 5th Street. The 2,250-square-foot duplex has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. For $1,732 per square foot, it also features two private rooftop terraces and ceilings that stretch 12 feet high.

Trailing it was another condo, at 70 Washington Street in Dumbo. Though it also has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, this one covers more ground — 2,447 square feet of it. For $1,468 per square foot, the unit has a media room with a built-in partitioning wall and 11-foot ceilings.

Those were two of the 15 condos in Brooklyn that went into contract from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26. The remaining five luxury deals were for townhouses.
The asking prices for all of those residences totaled $56 million, and the average price per square foot was $1,447. The homes spent an average of 174 days on the market and their asking prices were discounted by an average of 1 percent.




