WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly listed his Greenwich, Connecticut, mansion.

The wrestling boss recently listed his home at 16 Hurlingham Drive within striking distance of his company’s Stamford headquarters for $32 million, Wrestling News reported. Records show the property was purchased for $11.8 million in 2014.

The estate is located on 10 waterfront acres off of Converse Lake in the Conyers Farm enclave. According to an online Compass listing, the two-story, single-family residence was built in 1984 and renovated in 1989.

The finished home is more than 17,000 square feet, in addition to an unfinished basement comprising more than 3,400 square feet. The lot is more than 435,000 square feet.

The six-bedroom, nine-and-a-half bathroom home includes a grand room for entertaining and an invisible edge pool with a spa and heated terracing. Shelly Tretter Lynch of Compass holds the listing.

The home matches a description reported by the Connecticut Post following a U.S. Senate candidate disclosure filed by Linda McMahon in October 2009. Linda, Vince’s wife and the former president and CEO of WWE, ultimately lost the run for senator from Connecticut to her Democratic opponent.

McMahon purchased WWE in 1982, and has since maintained an active presence on its airwaves. As of Dec. 27, Forbes pinned his net worth at about $2 billion.

The wrestling scion’s listing comes amid some evidence of an appetite for big deals in Greenwich. Earlier this month, Tremblant Capital founder Brett Barakett and his wife sold their waterfront home in Greenwich for $50 million. The buyer used a Delaware-based limited liability company to make the purchase.

The Greenwich housing market is one of the hottest in the tri-state area.

Compass’ third-quarter market report showed sales were on track to break the record in the area set only a year ago. Through the first three quarters of the year, 1,041 houses, condos and co-ops were sold in Greenwich and sales volume was 44 percent higher year-over-year.

