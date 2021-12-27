Open Menu

WWE’s Vince McMahon reportedly asking $32M for Greenwich mansion

McMahon’s Connecticut home in striking distance of company’s Stamford headquarters

Tri-State /
Dec.December 27, 2021 04:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
WWE CEO Vince McMahon and 16 Hurlingham Drive (Getty, Compass)

WWE CEO Vince McMahon and 16 Hurlingham Drive (Getty, Compass)

WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly listed his Greenwich, Connecticut, mansion.

The wrestling boss recently listed his home at 16 Hurlingham Drive within striking distance of his company’s Stamford headquarters for $32 million, Wrestling News reported. Records show the property was purchased for $11.8 million in 2014.

The estate is located on 10 waterfront acres off of Converse Lake in the Conyers Farm enclave. According to an online Compass listing, the two-story, single-family residence was built in 1984 and renovated in 1989.

16 Hurlingham Drive (Compass)

16 Hurlingham Drive (Compass)

The finished home is more than 17,000 square feet, in addition to an unfinished basement comprising more than 3,400 square feet. The lot is more than 435,000 square feet.

The six-bedroom, nine-and-a-half bathroom home includes a grand room for entertaining and an invisible edge pool with a spa and heated terracing. Shelly Tretter Lynch of Compass holds the listing.

Read more

The home matches a description reported by the Connecticut Post following a U.S. Senate candidate disclosure filed by Linda McMahon in October 2009. Linda, Vince’s wife and the former president and CEO of WWE, ultimately lost the run for senator from Connecticut to her Democratic opponent.

McMahon purchased WWE in 1982, and has since maintained an active presence on its airwaves. As of Dec. 27, Forbes pinned his net worth at about $2 billion.

The wrestling scion’s listing comes amid some evidence of an appetite for big deals in Greenwich. Earlier this month, Tremblant Capital founder Brett Barakett and his wife sold their waterfront home in Greenwich for $50 million. The buyer used a Delaware-based limited liability company to make the purchase.

The Greenwich housing market is one of the hottest in the tri-state area.

Compass’ third-quarter market report showed sales were on track to break the record in the area set only a year ago. Through the first three quarters of the year, 1,041 houses, condos and co-ops were sold in Greenwich and sales volume was 44 percent higher year-over-year.

[Wrestling News] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateconnecticutGreenwichResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Manhattan luxury market wraps up best Christmas week ever
    Manhattan luxury market wraps up best Christmas week ever
    Manhattan luxury market wraps up best Christmas week ever
    Where’s Elon? Maybe house-hunting in Texas
    Where’s Elon? Maybe house-hunting in Texas
    Where’s Elon? Maybe house-hunting in Texas
    Onyx Equities to roll out 2 Ridgewood rental projects
    Onyx Equities to roll out 2 Ridgewood rental projects
    Onyx Equities to roll out 2 Ridgewood rental projects
    A rendering of 620 West 153rd Street (Rendering via J. Frankl Associates)
    Jay Group secures $83M for massive Hamilton Heights resi building
    Jay Group secures $83M for massive Hamilton Heights resi building
    These are Brooklyn’s top 10 brokerages by agent headcount
    These are Brooklyn’s top 10 brokerages by agent headcount
    These are Brooklyn’s top 10 brokerages by agent headcount
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.