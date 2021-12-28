Open Menu

Home prices gain 19%, but show signs of slow down

October home price ticked down from September in second straight decline

National /
Dec.December 28, 2021 02:00 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

The U.S. housing market tapped on the brakes in recent months after reaching scorching highs.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index reported a 19.1 annual gain in home prices in October, down from 19.7 percent the previous month. It was the second consecutive month of declining price gains.

But the 19.1 percent gain is still the fourth-highest reading in the 34 years covered by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Phoenix, Tampa, and Miami had the highest year-over-year gains in October among the 20 cities analyzed. Phoenix reported a 32.3 percent year-over-year price increase, while Tampa had a 28.1 percent increase and Miami notched a 25.7 percent increase.

Every region recorded double-digit gains, but the South and Southeast regions posted the highest, according to the Index.

The housing market continues to remain on a torrent pace since the onset of the pandemic. Driven by record low mortgage rates and a demand for more space during stay at home orders, people have flocked to buy single-family homes.

Read more

Single-family rental firms and iBuyers have also added to the frenzy, leading some analysts to question whether the housing market’s growth is sustainable. Housing analyst Ivy Zelman, who predicted the last housing crash, warned in November that prices are becoming out of line with actual demand.

The S&P Index, however, shows prices are still rising across all metro areas even despite struggles by homebuilders to construct new homes.

Lennar reported that backlogs grew to 26 percent year-over-year, to 23,771 homes at the end of the fourth quarter. In a a teleconference with analysts this month, company executives called it a game of “Whac-A-Mole” as to when materials arrive.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    homebuildersHousing Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rupert Murdoch recently spent $200 million on a 340,000-acre ranch. (Getty)
    Super-luxury home sales in 2021 notched a record-shattering year
    Super-luxury home sales in 2021 notched a record-shattering year
    Miami notches 4-month streak atop migration interest
    Miami notches 4-month streak atop migration interest
    Miami notches 4-month streak atop migration interest
    Photo Illustration of Mechanicville Mayor Dennis Baker (Getty, Facebook via Baker)
    Upstate NY city to reassess all properties, alarming homeowners
    Upstate NY city to reassess all properties, alarming homeowners
    Lennar’s Stuart Miller (Getty)
    Lennar misses earnings target, as home delivery backlog jumps 26%
    Lennar misses earnings target, as home delivery backlog jumps 26%
    Pretium-backed venture targeted distressed suburbs to become mega-landlord
    Pretium-backed venture targeted distressed suburbs to become mega-landlord
    Pretium-backed venture targeted distressed suburbs to become mega-landlord
    Suffolk County sets aside $140K for paired testing of brokerages
    Suffolk County sets aside $140K for paired testing of brokerages
    Suffolk County sets aside $140K for paired testing of brokerages
    Zillow: iBuyers Account for Record 1.9% of Home Sales in Q3
    iBuyers reached record housing market share, sales volume
    iBuyers reached record housing market share, sales volume
    (Getty)
    Weekly home listings hit record low
    Weekly home listings hit record low
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.