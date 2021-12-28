Open Menu

Manhattan’s November office leasing surpassed pre-pandemic levels

Peak in market’s recovery came weeks before coronavirus case surge

New York /
Dec.December 28, 2021 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Manhattan’s office market had a breakthrough in November, but details of the peak in activity come as New York City weathers a surge in coronavirus cases and concerns over a new variant.

Leasing activity in Manhattan last month surpassed activity seen in 2018 and 2019, according to a CBRE report measuring the top 12 office markets in the country reported by the Commercial Observer. Finalized lease agreement volume was 2 percent greater than in those two years.

“We’ve gotten close a few times, but this is the first time we’ve crossed over that baseline [since the pandemic hit],” CBRE’s senior director of research and analysis Nicole LaRusso told the Observer.

Sublease space available in Manhattan ticked down last month, but there was still 86 percent more available sublease space than pre-pandemic levels. The Observer also noted tenants were seeking 1 percent less square footage overall than pre-pandemic levels in November.

The CBRE report echoes the strong takeaways detailed in Colliers’ monthly market snapshot. The report, published earlier this month, showed tenants in Manhattan signed more than 3 million square feet of leases in November, marking the first month to hit that figure since January 2020.

Read more

Colliers reported leasing volume rose 14.8 percent from October to November. Year-to-date, leasing volume is up 27.4 percent from 2020, although it remains 41.1 percent lower than 2019 levels, according to the report.

Even as of late November, the Omicron variant did not appear to be a major consideration for companies and prospective tenants seeking office space. But the variant has sparked a surge of cases and sparked a response from employers like Douglas Elliman, which told New York City employees to work from home until at least Jan. 3.

“Leasing volume has certainly picked up compared to 2020, but there’s still a significant road ahead in terms of catching back up to the pre-pandemic leasing volume,” said Franklin Wallach, Colliers’ senior managing director for New York research.

Manhattan’s office market enjoyed consistent recovery through 2021, even amid hybrid work arrangements and delayed office-return dates.

A previous report by Cushman & Wakefield published in September predicted workers would largely return to their office desks in the first quarter of 2022. The forecast came before the emergence of the Omicron variant, and was based on a prediction that Delta variant infections would peak in October or November of this year, then trend downward.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateManhattan Office MarketOffice Leasing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    441 Ninth Avenue with CommonWealth Partners' Brett Munger and 51 West 52nd Street with Harbor Group’s Jordan Slone (Google Maps, CommonWealth Partners, Hudson Commons)
    Return to work: Office deals dominate 2021’s top investment sales
    Return to work: Office deals dominate 2021’s top investment sales
    Texas district judge’s decision moves forward disputed $77M World Class sale
    Texas district judge’s decision moves forward disputed $77M World Class sale
    Texas district judge’s decision moves forward disputed $77M World Class sale
    The 2021 holiday shopping season notched growth led by e-commerce and early shoppers. (iStock)
    Holiday sales jumped 11% from pre-pandemic levels
    Holiday sales jumped 11% from pre-pandemic levels
    Wafra lands $225M for 720 West End Avenue
    Wafra lands $225M for 720 West End Avenue
    Wafra lands $225M for 720 West End Avenue
    Taconic enters industrial market with Nuveen joint venture
    Taconic enters industrial market with Nuveen joint venture
    Taconic enters industrial market with Nuveen joint venture
    Kushner Properties' Laurent Morali and Nicole Kushner Meyer 
    Kushner Properties buys $200M in Houston multifamily properties
    Kushner Properties buys $200M in Houston multifamily properties
    SL Green CEO Marc Holliday, HNA Group’s Guoqing Chen and 245 Park Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    SL Green is out as manager of Park Avenue office tower
    SL Green is out as manager of Park Avenue office tower
    As housing boomed, 2021’s proptech darlings were resi solutions
    As housing boomed, 2021’s proptech darlings were resi solutions
    As housing boomed, 2021’s proptech darlings were resi solutions
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.