Fuhgeddaboudit. For Brooklyn and Queens condo plans, this year blew 2020 out of the water.

With a total of $1.29 billion in total projected sellout, the 10 largest projects registered with the state this year nearly quadrupled the $384 million total of last year’s top 10. It was still behind the $2 billion from pre-pandemic 2019.

The most expensive Brooklyn or Queens condo filing of 2020 — a Long Island City project with a projected sellout of $79 million — would have just made the bottom of this year’s top 10. This year’s highest projected sellout was a 33-story development that is expected to finish some time next year and sell $375 million worth of units, nearly matching the combined prices of the 10 largest projects of 2020.

Let’s get to the goods. Here are the priciest condo filings of 2021 in Brooklyn and Queens, based on offering plans accepted by the state attorney general:

1. Olympia Dumbo Condominium | $375 million

The most valuable filing of the year goes to Fortis’ Olympia Dumbo Condominium at 30 & 60 Front Street in Brooklyn.

Fortis acquired the site for approximately $91 million in 2018. Construction on the 33-story, 76-unit luxury development is expected to finish next year. According to the offering plan Fortis filed with the state, the two highest units in the development will ask upwards of $3,000 per square foot. The average asking price in the development is $2,203 per square foot.

2. Nusun Tower | $174 million

Located at 136-18 and 136-20 Maple Avenue in Queens, this 113-unit condo has a projected sellout of $174 million. Permits for 136-18 Maple Avenue were filed in January, while permits for its smaller sister building were filed in March.

At 136-18 Maple Avenue, plans call for a 147-foot-tall development with 105,621 square feet, of which 68,151 will be residential, 50,459 for community facilities and 39,501 of commercial space. The 92-foot-tall development next door will be 158,111 square feet, with 68,151 for residential, 50,459 for community facilities and 39,501 for commercial, according to Yimby.

3. Tangram House West | $151 million

F&T Group and SGC America’s Tangram House West Condominium is to be part of a broader $800 million Tangram complex in Queens. Tangram House West, at 133-36 37th Avenue, will have 132 units and amenities including a heated indoor lap pool and an interior garden with cherry trees. Units are priced from $680,000 to $3.39 million

Also at the complex will be an 85,000-square-foot office condominium and a 208-room Renaissance Hotel. In total, the development will be a sprawling 1.2 million square feet.

4. 510 Driggs Avenue | $104 million

In Brooklyn, Northlink Capital’s 510 Driggs Avenue Condominium is planned to be 74 feet tall and 79,500 square feet. The building will have 44 units plus 12,820 square feet of commercial retail space, according to Yimby. Amenities will include a laundry room, 82 bicycle spaces, an 111-car garage, outdoor recreation space, a fitness center and a rooftop terrace.

5. Flushing Garden | $102 million

Once a site owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 144-27 Sanford Avenue in Flushing was bought by Xin Xiang Lin in 2018 for $27 million. Now it’s set to become a 131-unit condo building with a sellout value of $102 million.

6. Mings Garden | $98 million

Developer Ming’s Garden Realty hit pay dirt with a $50 million construction loan to develop this 13-story, 143-unit condo at 26-01 4th Street in Astoria. It will also have 40,034 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Construction is underway and set to be completed in fall of 2023. Plans for the site go back to at least 2014.

The project’s unit mix will consist of 11 studios, 48 one-bedrooms and 84 two-bedrooms. On-site amenities include a gym and rooftop terrace as well as access to the area parks. The commercial space will be designated for a community facility such as a medical office, church or school, according to Real Estate Weekly.

7. Blvd Condominiums | $92 million

RJ Capital Holdings is planning a 74-unit, 84,462-square-foot project at 107-06 Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. Jarmel Kizel Architects has been selected to design the 10-story building, which has 11,635 square feet of commercial space and 72,827 square feet of residential space. The project was formerly known as the Denary Condominiums. The site was once home to a laundromat.

8. The Epic Tower | $89 million

A Bayside-based developer’s Flushing project was just epic enough to score eighth place on this list. In 2015, Yin Chou Hu filed plans for this 14-story, 88,000-square foot building at 41-62 Bowne Street.

The development will have 95 condominium apartments, plus ground-floor offices and retail totaling about 12,000 square feet. Its second floor will house school facilities.

9. Queens Garden | $53 million

This 91-unit development at 70-65 Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst is pegged to be 105 feet tall and have 67,033 square feet of residential space, 6,220 square feet for commercial use and 8,463 square feet for a community facility, according to a 2018 article in the Jackson Heights Post. The developer is Skyhill III Group, Yimby reported.

10. 450 Warren Condominium

Developed by Brooklyn-based Tankhouse, this project is the first New York condominium designed by architecture firm SO – IL, a studio known for its site-specific installations, museums and private homes. The Boerum Hill project will have 18 units, all with at least three exposures with oversized windows, some of which look out to one of the three planted courtyard gardens.