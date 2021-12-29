Open Menu

Shuttered Excelsior Hotel sold for $80M

Emmut Properties snapped up 215-room, 133,000-square-foot property

New York /
Dec.December 29, 2021 09:11 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
45 West 81st Street (Google Maps)

45 West 81st Street (Google Maps)

The pandemic may have closed the Excelsior Hotel, but the Upper West Side property may soon take on a new life.

John Young’s Emmut Properties picked up the shuttered property at 45 West 81st Street from Harry Krakowski for $80 million, according to the New York Post. RMB Properties had been marketing the century-old hotel prior to the sale.

Neither the buyer or seller have commented on the deal.

The Art Deco hotel includes 215 rooms across 133,000 square feet. Guests at the property could enjoy views of the American Museum of Natural History and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation. In 2016, the hotel sheltered dozens of homeless people at the city’s behest.

Reopening during the pandemic was always going to be a challenge for Krakowski, however, and recent developments haven’t helped his situation.

Read more

According to the Post, the hotel is facing a $1.3 million property tax bill from the city, which is partially due at the start of 2022. Additionally, Krakowski will need to make severance payments to his employees after failing to reopen the property by the city’s Nov. 1 deadline.

The property’s future is currently unclear as Emmut has not commented on the transaction. The Post noted the developer specializes in converting buildings into residential rental complexes.

Emmut has a handful of properties in the city, but is widely known for 138 Bowery. In 2015, the developer picked up a five-building assemblage in Nolita for $47 million. Plans were filed for a mixed-use building with 46 hotel rooms and 21 residential units.

Emmut ultimately leased the entire 63,000-square-foot building to a hotel operator. Selina, a hotel and co-working company backed by Adam Neumann, in 2018 signed a 20-year lease for the property, which included 90 hotel rooms, 2,000 square feet of co-working space and 2,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel MarketHotelsupper west side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    2 Penn Plaza with Vornado's Steven Roth and 550 Madison Avenue with RXR's Scott Rechler (VNO, Getty, RXR)
    Manhattan’s 10 biggest office leases in 2021
    Manhattan’s 10 biggest office leases in 2021
    Durst lands $128M refi for 10 Halletts Point
    Durst lands $128M refi for 10 Halletts Point
    Durst lands $128M refi for 10 Halletts Point
    Prism Multifamily buys first Texas property
    Prism Multifamily buys first Texas property
    Prism Multifamily buys first Texas property
    REITs notched banner year in 2021, but 2022 could be rocky
    REITs notched banner year in 2021, but 2022 could be rocky
    REITs notched banner year in 2021, but 2022 could be rocky
    The Apple store at 767 Fifth Avenue and Apple CEO Tim Cook (Getty)
    Apple shut its 12 New York City stores to in-store shopping
    Apple shut its 12 New York City stores to in-store shopping
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Manhattan’s November office leasing surpassed pre-pandemic levels
    Manhattan’s November office leasing surpassed pre-pandemic levels
    441 Ninth Avenue with CommonWealth Partners' Brett Munger and 51 West 52nd Street with Harbor Group’s Jordan Slone (Google Maps, CommonWealth Partners, Hudson Commons)
    Return to work: Office deals dominate 2021’s top investment sales
    Return to work: Office deals dominate 2021’s top investment sales
    Texas district judge’s decision moves forward disputed $77M World Class sale
    Texas district judge’s decision moves forward disputed $77M World Class sale
    Texas district judge’s decision moves forward disputed $77M World Class sale
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.