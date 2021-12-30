New York City is thinking big to protect Lower Manhattan from climate change.

A new proposal from the city’s economic and climate leaders calls for a two-level, mile-long esplanade that would protect 140 acres of low-lying land in FiDi and the Seaport from rising seas and storm surges, the Commercial Observer reported. If built, the project would extend the shoreline by 110 feet into the East River and create open public space along the coast.

The lower level of the esplanade would sit just three to five feet above the river, forming a direct path between the Battery and the Brooklyn Bridge and protecting against rising seas, according to the plan from the New York City Economic Development Corporation and the Mayor’s Office of Climate Resiliency. The upper level, a 13- to 15-foot stormwall, would thwart surges like those seen during Superstorm Sandy.

“There’s no doubt climate change is here,” said Rachel Loeb, the president and CEO of the EDC, in a statement. “If we do not take action now, residents, businesses and critical infrastructure are put in jeopardy,” Loeb added.

The waterfront project would cost between $5 billion and $7 billion, but would prevent up to $1 billion in yearly damages by the time it’s finished in the 2050s, according to the authors of the plan.

Just one storm left unmitigated can prove enormously expensive. After Sandy, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent more than $14 billion to governments and nonprofits involved in recovery work, and another $1 billion in individual assistance. The city anticipates more than $20.3 billion in damages from flooding between 2021 to 2100 if no action is taken.

The city is considering several funding sources, both federal and local. It has already requested funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which could send about $50 million. The plan also identified the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the federal transit grant programs as potential benefactors, capable of providing up to $3 billion and $360 million, respectively. The city says it’s also considering passing legislation to fund the project.

“It was the East Side that was devastated during Superstorm Sandy,” Catherine McVay Hughes, former chair of Manhattan Community Board 1, told the Observer. “Water went blocks in. It just didn’t stop at the water’s edge and it’s taken years to rebuild the infrastructure that was damaged,” Hughes said.

Some 37 percent of buildings in Lower Manhattan will be in danger of storm surges in 30 years, according to the EDC.

The plan still faces many hurdles, not to mention a new administration taking office in just two days. They include an environmental impact review and construction permitting, which alone could take five or more years.

[Commercial Observer] — Joe Lovinger