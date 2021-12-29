Two homes being wrapped into one property are being offered in Amagansett for a cool $35 million.

The two homes are at 271 and 266 Marine Boulevard, located at the end of a cul-de-sac. It is the only double lot oceanfront property in Amagansett. Bespoke has the listing.

The homes last belonged to Richard Plotkin, a lawyer who died in 2019. The property has been in the Plotkin family for decades.

“We deal with very high-end luxury buyers and, oftentimes, there’s an added benefit financially and otherwise to keeping a property like this intact,” Bespoke managing director Joseph De Sane said of the sales strategy.

Together, the properties are 8,756 square feet: 3,656 at 271 Marine Boulevard and 5,100 at 266 Marine Boulevard. The property is 1.79 acres in total, with 100 feet of ocean frontage, largely from one of the two properties.

In total the homes have 11 bedrooms and 10 and a half bathrooms. The property features two pools, a gated entry, a private path to the ocean and rooftop viewing decks. The homes are also next to 16 acres of nature preserve.

“You get this incredible feeling of being sandwiched between the preserve and the ocean,” De Sane said.

De Sane added that BeSpoke has already begun conversations with its portfolio of buyers.

The Hamptons residential market has had a stellar year, with homes flying off the shelves, despite high prices. Among Hamptons sales, about one in four was above the last asking price, and one in 10 exceeded $5 million, according to Douglas Elliman’s quarterly report by appraisal firm Miller Samuel. With inventory low, median price rose 8.3 percent from last year to $1.3 million, a 51.7 percent increase over 2019.