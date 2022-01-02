Open Menu

One year after bombing, Downtown Nashville focuses rebuild on residents

Civic leaders say Second Avenue needs to put Nashvillians first

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 02, 2022 12:24 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Second Avenue in Downtown Nashville after the bombing on Christmas Day, 2020. (Getty)

A little more than a year after the bombing of a stretch of Second Avenue in Downtown Nashville by a man tangled up in conspiracy theories, the leadership there is hoping to transform the area into a G-rated paradise.

The New York Times is reporting civic leaders there hope to counter the area’s boisterous districts — which can be as loud and crowded as Manhattan’s Times Square — with a walkable gateway to the nearby Cumberland River featuring shade trees, oversized sidewalks and plenty of places to shop, eat and live.

“Something that is more family-friendly, more Nashvillian friendly,” Ron Gobbell, who is the manager of the revitalization effort, told the publication.

Part of that goal is to ensure the area isn’t just for tourists, and it becomes more of an Elm Street rather than a Bourbon Street.

Nearby, there are already plans for a mixed-use development for software giant Oracle, which is setting up shop in the town. Called River North, it will take up 65 acres on the Cumberland River will be turned into a new, mixed-use neighborhood just north of the Downtown area on the other side of the river.

Nashville, now Tennessee’s largest city, has already experienced a Dowtown transformation comparable to that of New York’s Crossroads of the World — with its pool halls and sex shops being replaced by star-owned bars, restaurants and luxury hotels.

That’s led to a boom in tourism. In 1998, just two million tourists visited the area. That number jumped to 15 million just before the pandemic struck.

With that in mind, Mayor John Cooper told the newspaper he wants to “seize the moment” and ensure reconstruction benefits city residents, and not just out-of-towners.

He noted that affordable housing in the area has been a top priority, and that millions of dollars have been set aside to improve such developments in the city’s core.

[New York Times] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateResidential Real EstateWalkable Cities

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Google)
    Suit: Murray Hill townhouse home to gambling, prostitution
    Suit: Murray Hill townhouse home to gambling, prostitution
    Hockey goalie-turned-environmentalist scores another Aspen pad for $44.5M
    Hockey goalie-turned-environmentalist scores another Aspen pad for $44.5M
    Hockey goalie-turned-environmentalist scores another Aspen pad for $44.5M
    Dorado Beach Hotel with Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. CEO Richard J. Stockton (Braemar, Ritz Carlton)
    Dallas hotel REIT to buy Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico for $187M
    Dallas hotel REIT to buy Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico for $187M
    New York City skyline, going green! (Credit: iStock)
    New York City’s surprising real estate comeback continues
    New York City’s surprising real estate comeback continues
    (MLS)
    Report: Superstar Adele buying Sylvester Stallone’s Bev Hills mansion
    Report: Superstar Adele buying Sylvester Stallone’s Bev Hills mansion
    A parking garage in Manhattan (Credit: Wikipedia)
    Boston to eliminate parking requirements to spur below-market residential development
    Boston to eliminate parking requirements to spur below-market residential development
    715 East Eighth Street in Austin (Wikimedia)
    Austin cop shop eyed for top shops
    Austin cop shop eyed for top shops
    The Pearl Bank Apartments, The Ardmore Residences, and The Sail at Marina Bay (Wikipedia, iStock. Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi.)
    Singapore rents jump to six-year high, hitting expats hard
    Singapore rents jump to six-year high, hitting expats hard
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.