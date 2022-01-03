Open Menu

Hoboken penthouse breaks record with $4.2M sale

1500 Hudson Street fetches highest price ever for Hudson County condo

Tri-State /
Jan.January 03, 2022 03:45 PM
By Sasha Jones
1500 Hudson Street, also known as 1500 Washington Street (StreetEasy, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

A Hoboken penthouse has once again broken the record for the most expensive condo in the city.

Unit #12IJ at 1500 Hudson Street, also known as 1500 Washington Street, has sold for $4.2 million in cash in a deal that closed late Friday. The apartment is in the Hudson Tea Building, a former Lipton Tea factory converted into rentals during the 1990s.

The sale beats the record previously set by the same unit. In 2019, financier Bill Hearon, who also acquired two other units in the Hudson Tea Building, scooped up the penthouse for $3.9 million. Hearon is a derivatives trader who told the New York Post in 2019 that he “enjoys investing in real estate.”

Hearon then spent $430,000 on a full restoration that finished in 2020. Among the updates were new countertops, wallpaper, tile work and an alarm system. Its asking price was $4.45 million.

Read more

(Zillow)

The condo spans 2,820 square feet and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The penthouse is made up of two apartments and features 14-foot ceilings and 10-foot windows in nearly every room. It has ​​direct New York City views facing west, south and southwest.

The buyers “wanted to see other new developments, but nothing had these views,” said Douglas Elliman’s Richard “Tom” Crooks, their agent.

The listing agent was Peter Cossio of Brown Harris Stevens.

The home is known for housing former Gov. Jon Corzine following his 2003 divorce from his first wife, Joanne. Corzine used the apartment as a “crash pad” at the time.

“It does have a little bit of a past itself,” Crooks said.

Toll Brothers City Living acquired the 12-story building in 2005 and turned it into a 247-unit condo as part of the company’s 525-unit Hudson Tea development in Hoboken.




