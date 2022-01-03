Open Menu

Tavros, Charney pick up Gowanus dev site for $100M

Buyers plan to build 660 apartments at 300 Nevins Street

New York /
Jan.January 03, 2022 12:45 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Dov Barnett (Fouding Partner, Tavros Capital), Sam Charney (Principal, Charney Companies) & map of 300 Nevins Street (Tavros Capital, Charney Companies, Google Maps, iStock)

With the ink barely dry on the Gowanus rezoning, one of the neighborhood’s larger development properties has traded hands.

Tavros Capital and Charney Companies bought a full-block site at 300 Nevins Street along the Gowanus Canal from Property Markets Group for $100 million, a spokesperson for the buyers told The Real Deal.

Tavros, founded by partners Dov Barnett and Nicholas Silvers, and Sam Charney’s Charney Companies plan to build approximately 660 rental apartments on the property, which has more than 500,000 square feet of buildable space.

It’s one of the first major properties to trade hands since late November, when the City Council approved the rezoning of the largely manufacturing neighborhood to allow mixed-use developments across a roughly 82-block area. City officials estimate the change will allow for more than 8,500 new apartments, 3,000 of which will be set aside as income-restricted.

Read more

Developers such as Rabsky Group, Monadnock Development and Avery Hall Investments have recently filed plans for projects in the neighborhood.

Last week, RXR Development and LBA Logistics paid $123 million for a 760,000-square-foot industrial portfolio on the canal.

The property at 300 Nevins Street sits between Union and Carroll Streets on the eastern side of the canal. Kevin Maloney’s PMG, one of the earliest investors in the neighborhood, paid $14 million for it in 2012, according to property records.

Tavros and Charney have teamed up before. The two companies paid nearly $33 million in 2019 to buy the nearby site at 577 Union Street, where they plan to build 214 apartments. The two are probably best known for co-developing the 177-unit Dime rental building in Williamsburg in 2020.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    GowanusProperty Markets Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Andrew Cuomo, Eric Adams, Bill de Blasio and Kathy Hochul
    These were NYC’s top real estate stories of 2021
    These were NYC’s top real estate stories of 2021
    RXR Realty's Scott Rechler (Getty)
    RXR, LBA Logistics lead filing flurry with $123M for massive Gowanus industrial portfolio
    RXR, LBA Logistics lead filing flurry with $123M for massive Gowanus industrial portfolio
    Three Gowanus projects lead spate of new development filings
    Three Gowanus projects lead spate of new development filings
    Three Gowanus projects lead spate of new development filings
     356 Fulton Street in Brooklyn and Feil Organization CEO Jeffrey Feil (Google Maps)
    Biggest project filings: Developers propose 1,500 apartments in Gowanus
    Biggest project filings: Developers propose 1,500 apartments in Gowanus
    Interactive Map of Projects Planned Under Gowanus Rezoning
    Here they come: Map shows projects planned in rezoned Gowanus
    Here they come: Map shows projects planned in rezoned Gowanus
    City Council greenlights Gowanus, Blood Center rezonings
    City Council greenlights Gowanus, Blood Center rezonings
    City Council greenlights Gowanus, Blood Center rezonings
    From left: Council member Brad Lander, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council member Stephen Levin (Getty)
    Gowanus rezoning agreement paves way for 8K new homes
    Gowanus rezoning agreement paves way for 8K new homes
    $5.5M condo with massive great room tops Brooklyn luxury contracts
    $5.5M condo with massive great room tops Brooklyn luxury contracts
    $5.5M condo with massive great room tops Brooklyn luxury contracts
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.