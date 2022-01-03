And just like that, a year in Brooklyn’s luxury market came to a close with a final batch of 16 deals entering contract.

A Park Slope brownstone topped the signed contracts for homes in the borough asking $2 million or more in the last week of 2021, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The 4,200-square-foot townhouse at 250 Garfield Place was last asking $8 million, or $1,904 per square foot. The home features five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms and includes a spa-like bath, a garden-facing patio and floating stairs.

Next up was a townhouse at 155 Nelson Street in Carroll Gardens with loads of outdoor space. The 4,938-square-foot home was recently gut-renovated and was last asking $5 million, or $1,007 per square foot.

The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, as well as a private terrace with French double doors, a roof deck and a balcony.

The townhouses were two of the 16 luxury contracts that were signed in Brooklyn from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2. Of those, 11 deals were for townhouses, three were for condominiums and two were for co-ops.

The asking prices for those homes totaled $50.6 million, and the average price per square foot was $1,168. The homes spent an average of 93 days on the market and their asking prices were discounted by an average of 1 percent.