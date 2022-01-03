Open Menu

Townhouse asking $8M topped Brooklyn’s final contracts in 2021

The Park Slope brownstone spans approximately 4,200 square feet

New York /
Jan.January 03, 2022 03:00 PM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
250 Garfield Place (Compass)

250 Garfield Place (Compass)

And just like that, a year in Brooklyn’s luxury market came to a close with a final batch of 16 deals entering contract.

A Park Slope brownstone topped the signed contracts for homes in the borough asking $2 million or more in the last week of 2021, according to Compass’ weekly report.

250 Garfield Place (Compass)

250 Garfield Place (Compass)

The 4,200-square-foot townhouse at 250 Garfield Place was last asking $8 million, or $1,904 per square foot. The home features five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms and includes a spa-like bath, a garden-facing patio and floating stairs.

Next up was a townhouse at 155 Nelson Street in Carroll Gardens with loads of outdoor space. The 4,938-square-foot home was recently gut-renovated and was last asking $5 million, or $1,007 per square foot.

Read more

The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, as well as a private terrace with French double doors, a roof deck and a balcony.

The townhouses were two of the 16 luxury contracts that were signed in Brooklyn from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2. Of those, 11 deals were for townhouses, three were for condominiums and two were for co-ops.

The asking prices for those homes totaled $50.6 million, and the average price per square foot was $1,168. The homes spent an average of 93 days on the market and their asking prices were discounted by an average of 1 percent.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynPark SlopeResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are Brooklyn’s top retail leases of 2021
    Here are Brooklyn’s top retail leases of 2021
    Here are Brooklyn’s top retail leases of 2021
    6R Capital Realty's Shai Shamir with 70-74 Warren Street (left) and 80-88 West Broadway (IAC, Google Maps)
    After Brack Capital shutters in NY, former CEO bets on Tribeca
    After Brack Capital shutters in NY, former CEO bets on Tribeca
    10671 Chalon Road and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (Google Maps, John Pawson, Getty)
    Coinbase founder buys Bel Air manse for $133M
    Coinbase founder buys Bel Air manse for $133M
    Deals in new developments top Manhattan luxury market’s new year
    Deals in new developments top Manhattan luxury market’s new year
    Deals in new developments top Manhattan luxury market’s new year
    Hoboken penthouse breaks record with $4.2M sale
    Hoboken penthouse breaks record with $4.2M sale
    Hoboken penthouse breaks record with $4.2M sale
    15 MetroTech Center (Brookfield Properties)
    Tepid top 10: Weak 2021 for Brooklyn and Queens office leasing
    Tepid top 10: Weak 2021 for Brooklyn and Queens office leasing
    Second Avenue in Downtown Nashville after the bombing on Christmas Day, 2020. (Getty)
    One year after bombing, Downtown Nashville focuses rebuild on residents
    One year after bombing, Downtown Nashville focuses rebuild on residents
    (Google)
    Suit: Murray Hill townhouse home to gambling, prostitution
    Suit: Murray Hill townhouse home to gambling, prostitution
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.