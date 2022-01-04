Open Menu

Lonicera planning 38-story apartment tower in Downtown Brooklyn

Developer’s latest project in the neighborhood will bring 290 units to 55 Willoughby Street

New York /
Jan.January 04, 2022 06:07 PM
By Joe Lovinger | Research By Orion Jones
Lonicera Partners’ Demetrios Yatrakis and 55 Willoughby Street (Google Maps)

Lonicera Partners is bringing yet another apartment tower to Downtown Brooklyn.

The developer filed permits for a 290-unit, mixed-use building at 55 Willoughby Street. At 38 stories, the tower will climb high above its immediate neighbors, more closely resembling nearby skyscrapers like the Brooklyner Apartments and One MetroTech Center.

The filings call for 223,000 square feet of residential space and 4,500 square feet for commercial use. Colberg Architecture, which previously worked with Lonicera on the Parking Club in Cobble Hill, is the architect of record.

The building currently hosts the International Charter School of New York and several ground-floor retail shops. No demolition permits have been filed, according to YIMBY, which first reported the plans.

Lonicera is no stranger to Downtown Brooklyn. In September, the developer filed plans to build a 34 story, 314-unit building at 15 Hanover Place. One month earlier, Lonicera picked up a 12,000-square-foot commercial building at 275 Livingston Street, directly across from another of its projects: a ground-up multifamily development at 302-312 Livingston.

Read more

Property records show the parcel at 55 Willoughby Street belongs to Trans World Equities, a Manhattan-based real estate firm that bought it in 1989 for an undisclosed sum. It consolidated its outstanding mortgage on the property into an $11 million loan from Wells Fargo in 2017. Trans World declined to comment.

Calls to Lonicera went to a full voicemail box and email went unanswered. But the firm has built or invested in at least 13 projects, all in Brooklyn, according to its website.




    Reprints & Permissions
    DevelopmentDowntown BrooklynResidential Real Estate

