Open Menu

ASB, 60 Guilders trade Sunset Park warehouse for $85M

Joint venture paid $47M for 5112 Second Avenue in 2017

New York /
Jan.January 05, 2022 10:15 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Brodie Ruland of ASB Real Estate Investments in front of 5112 2nd Avenue in Brooklyn (ASB Real Estate Investments, LoopNet)

ASB Real Estate Investments and 60 Guilders have traded a Sunset Park warehouse for $85 million.

The investors sold the roughly 200,000-square-foot warehouse at 5112 Second Ave. to a team of O’Connor Capital Partners and CBRE Investment Management, a source familiar with the sale told The Real Deal.

A spokesperson for ABS Real Estate confirmed the sale and the price, though declined to comment on the identity of the buyer.

“The sale takes advantage of the opportunity to register an excellent gain on our investment and redeploy proceeds into higher-income producing assets available in the current market,” Brodie Ruland, ASB’s co-head of acquisitions, said in a statement.

A Cushman & Wakefield team led by Adam Spies and Josh King brokered the sale.

Representatives for CBRE Investment Management and O’Connor Capital Partners could not be immediately reached for comment.

Read more

ASB Real Estate, the property arm of Maryland-based investment manager ASB Capital Management, bought the property in a joint venture with 60 Guilders in 2017 for $47 million through its $7.9 billion Allegiance Real Estate Fund.

The property is fully leased to the New York City Board of Elections.

The deal comes after CBRE Investment Management recently agreed to buy a portfolio of logistics properties from Hillwood Investment Properties for $4.9 billion.

The collection of properties spanned the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland, for a total of 28 million square feet of warehouses and distribution centers, as well as other logistics facilities, according to the Wall Street Journal. The deal marked one of the largest-ever industrial purchases, coming on the heels of a record-breaking year for the sector.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Industrial Real EstateSunset Park

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hans Vestberg, chief executive officer, Verizon in front of the warehouse at 325 Exterior Street in the Bronx (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock)
    Verizon dials up $75M for Lightstone’s Bronx warehouse
    Verizon dials up $75M for Lightstone’s Bronx warehouse
    Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam and an aerial view of 57-00, 58-20, 57-05 and 57-57 47th Street. (Google Maps, Prologis)
    Prologis snaps up another Maspeth site for $48M
    Prologis snaps up another Maspeth site for $48M
    CBRE to buy $4.9B global industrial portfolio
    CBRE to buy $4.9B global industrial portfolio
    CBRE to buy $4.9B global industrial portfolio
    Real estate stocks’ comeback year — with exceptions
    Real estate stocks’ comeback year — with exceptions
    Real estate stocks’ comeback year — with exceptions
    RXR Realty's Scott Rechler (Getty)
    RXR, LBA Logistics lead filing flurry with $123M for massive Gowanus industrial portfolio
    RXR, LBA Logistics lead filing flurry with $123M for massive Gowanus industrial portfolio
    Prologis, CenterPoint pay $72M for industrial properties in northern NJ
    Prologis, CenterPoint pay $72M for industrial properties in northern NJ
    Prologis, CenterPoint pay $72M for industrial properties in northern NJ
    Clockwise from left: 2250 59th Street in Brooklyn, 249-26 Northern Boulevard in Douglaston, Queens and 906 Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps)
    Industrial buyers can’t stop, won’t stop
    Industrial buyers can’t stop, won’t stop
    Taconic enters industrial market with Nuveen joint venture
    Taconic enters industrial market with Nuveen joint venture
    Taconic enters industrial market with Nuveen joint venture
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.