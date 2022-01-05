Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to repeal a key property tax break, lift a cap on apartment building density in New York City and provide free lawyers to tenants statewide.

The governor will propose a replacement to the 421a tax exemption, requiring deeper affordability and mandating green building systems, such as carbon-neutral technologies and electrification.

She also will call for the creation of an affordable homeownership option in the program, which has been primarily for rentals. The tax break is slated to expire June 15 and is often cited by developers as crucial to the construction of multifamily housing in the city.

But tenant advocates and some elected officials have called for its repeal, saying the $1.7 billion in property taxes forgiven annually is a giveaway to real estate developers.

Details on Hochul’s proposed replacement — which would require passage of a law by the legislature — were not released by the governor’s office, but she included bullet points on desired changes to the tax break in a policy book ahead of her first State of the State address this afternoon.

The real estate industry has expected changes to the program, which was last renewed in 2017 and dubbed “Affordable New York.” Two sources told The Real Deal that developers would likely support adjusting area median income requirements, as well as additional sustainability mandates and requirements to hire local construction workers.

Hochul is also pitching a repeal of the state’s cap on residential density, which is limited to a floor area ratio of 12 — a restriction that economists say has contributed to the high cost of housing in New York City. Similar proposals have been floated in the past but most recently failed to garner support from the Assembly.

Eliminating this restriction, according to a policy book laying out Hochul’s agenda, would enable the conversion of office buildings into residential space.

The book also indicates that Hochul will propose legislation to further ease zoning restrictions to make it easier for these conversions to move forward.

The proposal echoes a measure introduced by Manhattan state Sen. Brian Kavanagh last year, which allowed certain hotels within 800 feet of residential districts to use their existing certificates of occupancy for full-time residential use. Such hotels would be subject to rent stabilization and other housing agreements.

The governor’s proposal would also allow offices constructed before 1980 or those south of 60th Street in Manhattan to be converted to housing until December 2027.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had pitched a workaround of local zoning rules to allow hotel and office conversions, but the proposal was ditched in favor of a measure that prioritized housing for low-income and homeless individuals and would be overseen by nonprofits. No conversions have yet been initiated under the program.

The governor also plans to introduce a state version of Right to Counsel, which would provide free legal assistance to tenants facing eviction if they make 200 percent of the federal poverty line or less.

The state’s eviction moratorium expires Jan. 15, and advocates have been pushing for passage of good cause eviction before that happens. The governor did not mention the legislation, which would bar rent increases of more than 3 percent or 150 percent of the inflation rate, whichever is higher, in her policy agenda. A hearing on good cause is slated for Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.