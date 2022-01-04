Open Menu

Life sciences firm inks 65K sf lease at New Haven complex

Startup Quantum-Si will relocate headquarters to aspiring biotech hub Winchester Works

Jan.January 05, 2022 09:00 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner | Research By Christian Bautista
Quantum-Si CEO John Stark and 115 Munson Street in New Haven CT (Google Maps, Quantum-Si)

A technology and life sciences complex near Yale University has locked in a major tenant as New Haven continues to position itself as a hub for biotech firms.

Quantum-Si, a Connecticut-based provider of protein sequencing technology, said Tuesday that it will move its headquarters to Winchester Works, an office building at 115 Munson Street.

The firm will occupy about 65,000 of the building’s approximately 130,000 square feet, paying $34 per square foot over the course of its 10-year lease, according to a spokesperson.

Quantum-Si plans to relocate to the New Haven space from its present headquarters in nearby Guilford in the first half of the year. The company also opened a product development facility in San Diego last year.

Read more

Located across the street from Yale’s Science Hill, 115 Munson Street was acquired more than two years ago by a joint venture of Twining Properties, L+M Development Partners and the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group. The property was previously the site of a firearms factory, which closed in 2006.

Winchester Works is the first step in the developers’ Winchester Center master plan, which calls for more than 1,000 apartments and 500,000 square feet of office and lab space, along with retail. The Quantum-Si spokesperson said the firm was attracted to the property for the recruitment opportunities enabled by its proximity to the university.

“The life sciences sector is going to play a critical role in our nation’s post-pandemic recovery, and we believe that New Haven — particularly the Winchester Works campus — will help with that resurgence,” said Jake Pine of LMXD, an L+M affiliate, in a statement.

Biotech startup Halda became the first life science tenant at the building in November 2020, leasing 9,800 square feet months after completing a $25 million Series A funding round. Bank Mobile has also leased 34,000 square feet there, while tuition payment services firm Transact Campus has leased 12,000 square feet.

Quantum-Si did not respond to a request for comment. A JLL marketing page for the building listed asking rents of $22 per square foot across all available floors.

“Our combined campuses in Connecticut and California will be the cornerstone of growth for both research and development and commercial operations,” said Quantum-Si CEO John Stark in a statement. “Having a presence in these vibrant life sciences hubs will enable Quantum-Si to recruit high-caliber talent as we continue to scale up operations ahead of our planned platform commercial launch in 2022.”

The life sciences sector has been among the most resilient in the wake of the pandemic. Demand for U.S. lab space reached a record high last year, according to CBRE, while vacancies fell to 4.9 percent — compared to 17 percent for the office market at large.




