Open Menu

Dutch hotel chain breaks ground in Texas with new $67M tower

CitizenM picks Austin as first destination in Lone Star State

National /
Jan.January 06, 2022 04:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dutch hotel chain breaks ground in Texas with new $67M tower

617 Colorado Street, Austin, Texas (CitizenM)

Move over, Citizen Kane.

Dutch hotel chain CitizenM is moving into Texas with a $67 million hotel tower it’s developing in downtown Austin, the state’s capital city, news outlet Culturemap Austin reported. The Amsterdam-based company recently broke ground on the 17-story building at 617 Colorado Street, currently a parking lot.

New York-based Turnbridge Equities is developing the hotel with CitizenM. A 2020 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration put the cost of the project at $67 million, according to CultureMap.

CitizenM Hotels is one of a growing number of hospitality brands positioned to court travelers with what it calls “frictionless” interactions, app-based transactions, environments in central urban locations with numerous transportation options, colorful modern design and nods to sustainability and social change via its CitizenMovement Foundation. Its Austin amenities will include a gym, a pool and a rooftop bar. Guests can control their high-definition televisions (with streaming options), blinds, lights, and thermostats with their smartphones or tablets.

The architect on the project is Baskervill, based in Richmond, Virginia. Amsterdam-based firm Concrete is the Interior designer, and Denver-based Design Workshop is the landscape architect. Rhode Island-based Gilbane is the general contractor.

CitizenM has hotels in major cities in the United States, Europe and Asia. It plans to continue its expansion and aims to have 40 hotels up and running in the next two years. The Austin hotel will be its first in Texas (or in any non-coastal US city, for that matter—although it does have plans for Chicago).

Read more

[CultureMap] — Cindy Widner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDevelopment

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Shuttered Murray Hill hotel to become transitional housing (Google Maps)
    Shuttered Murray Hill hotel to become transitional housing
    Shuttered Murray Hill hotel to become transitional housing
    A rendering of 416 Metropolitan Avenue and BridgeCity Capital LLC CEO Allan Lebovits
    Williamsburg luxury rental project in motion with $73M construction loan
    Williamsburg luxury rental project in motion with $73M construction loan
    Tucker Reed, co-founder and principal, Totem; and Broadway Junction (Wikipedia, The Totem Group)
    Totem eyes rezoning to build Brooklyn towers
    Totem eyes rezoning to build Brooklyn towers
    From left: Sharad Rastogi, president, JLL Technologies and Zachary Denning, chief executive officer (JLL Technologies, Hank, iStock)
    JLL buys cloud-based building management platform Hank
    JLL buys cloud-based building management platform Hank
    Tony Malkin, chief executive officer, Empire State Realty Trust (Empire State Realty Trust, LoopNet, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Fetner revealed as seller in ESRT’s $307M multifamily acquisition
    Fetner revealed as seller in ESRT’s $307M multifamily acquisition
    Birch Group CEO Mark Meisner and 1 and 2 Jericho Plaza (Birch Group)
    Birch Group acquires $212M suburban office portfolio
    Birch Group acquires $212M suburban office portfolio
    The average business in a low-income community received about $276,000, compared to more than $590,000 for those elsewhere. (iStock)
    Federal relief favored restaurants in wealthy areas: study
    Federal relief favored restaurants in wealthy areas: study
    Render of 240 Willoughby Street & Martin Nussbaum, co-founder and principal of Slate Property (Slate Property Group)
    Slate lends Rabsky $72M for Fort Greene multifamily project
    Slate lends Rabsky $72M for Fort Greene multifamily project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.