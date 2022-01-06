More information about Empire State Realty Trust’s big pivot to apartment buildings is beginning to come to light.

PincusCo reported ESRT purchased two rental buildings from Fetner Properties for $307 million. An SEC filing previously revealed the 625-unit deal by the office landlord, but the seller and the addresses of the buildings were not disclosed.

Most of the units are at 561 10th Avenue, otherwise known as the 417-unit Victory, which was constructed in 2003. Fetner in 2017 landed $183 million from the state and federal government to refinance the 45-story building, which included 100 affordable apartments as of the time of the refinancing.

The rest of the 208 units are at 345 East 94th Street, a 13-year-old building in the Upper East Side’s Yorkville neighborhood.

Newmark’s Evan Layne, Brett Siegel and Jean Celestin served as brokers in the transaction.

ESRT’s pivot to multifamily real estate is a sign of the office market’s troubled times. The landlord’s portfolio-wide vacancy rate increased to 16.5 percent during the third quarter. Chairman and CEO Tony Malkin said in an October earnings call that the move came after the REIT saw “an opportunity to add value through another asset class.”

The firm hasn’t owned any multifamily properties since it went public in 2013. Malkin noted in the call, however, that Malkin Holdings, his family-controlled entity, owns a few thousand apartments outside of New York.

As Fetner backs away from two multifamily buildings, it can finally begin construction on another. Fetner and its partners, PGIM and Peakhill Equity Partners, last month closed on a three-lot assemblage at 270 West 96th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The developer also locked up an $80 million construction loan from Wells Fargo.

Fetner has been working on assembling the site for approximately five years. Construction on the 23-story, $125 million project is expected to last two and a half years. The building will have 177 units, 67 of which will be set aside as affordable.

[PincusCo] — Holden Walter-Warner