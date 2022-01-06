Open Menu

Offerpad poised to pump more money into iBuying

Company landed $600M in credit from unknown lender

National /
Jan.January 06, 2022 02:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Offerpad CEO Brian Bair (Offerpad, iStock)

Offerpad CEO Brian Bair (Offerpad, iStock)

In the wake of Zillow’s iBuying demise, its former rival Offerpad appears to be headed in the opposite direction with more than half a billion in credit to expand its home buying business.

The company landed $500 million in a revolving credit facility, according to a Dec. 20 SEC filing reported by HousingWire. The lender was not disclosed by the company and reportedly absent from the filing.

Offerpad has committed to borrowing at least $300 million from that credit facility, HousingWire reported. The company has also taken out a $112.5 million mezzanine secured credit facility, of which it has committed to spend $67.5 million. Ultimately, the facilities total more than $600 million.

A spokesperson told Inman the company intends to “borrow only what we use to add inventory, where we continue to apply our disciplined approach to underwriting homes.”

“In fact, these credit facilities expand our borrowing capacity, lower our overall borrowing costs, and further expand and diversify our lender relationships,” the spokesperson said.

Offerpad is one of the last iBuying brands standing after Zillow’s spectacular fall from the field.

The company went public in September by merging with a SPAC and narrowed its loss in the third quarter to $15.3 million as it nearly tripled revenue to $540 million, the company reported.

Read more

During the third quarter, the company acquired 2,753 homes, an increase of 258 percent from the previous quarter. It sold 1,673 homes during that period, a 123 percent increase.

Overall, iBuyers continued to play an increasingly noticeable role in the housing market during the third quarter.

A Zillow report on the third quarter for the four largest iBuyers — Opendoor, Zillow Offers, Offerpad and RedfinNow — said homeowners sold more than 27,000 homes totaling $10.6 billion through iBuying services.

In the third quarter, iBuyers accounted for 1.9 percent of home sales in the country, representing a near doubling of the peak reached in the second quarter. The median price of a home sold to an iBuyer in the third quarter was $376,000, 13.9 percent higher than the overall market.

[HousingWire] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    iBuyingofferpadResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of 416 Metropolitan Avenue and BridgeCity Capital LLC CEO Allan Lebovits
    Williamsburg luxury rental project in motion with $73M construction loan
    Williamsburg luxury rental project in motion with $73M construction loan
    Kael Goodman, founder and chief executive officer, Marketproof, in front of an illustration of the Skyline Tower (Marketproof, Skyline Tower, iStock)
    New dev contracts cap boom year with $1B December
    New dev contracts cap boom year with $1B December
    Dave Bateman, co-founder and ex-CEO of Entrata (Twitter/HOMEiZGROUP, iStock)
    Proptech firm Entrata’s chairman resigns after anti-vax conspiracy email
    Proptech firm Entrata’s chairman resigns after anti-vax conspiracy email
    Lonicera Partners' Demetrios Yatrakis and 55 Willoughby Street (Google Maps)
    Lonicera planning 38-story apartment tower in Downtown Brooklyn
    Lonicera planning 38-story apartment tower in Downtown Brooklyn
    Rob Speyer (President, Chief Executive Officer, Tishman Speyer) & Neil Shekhter (Founder, Chief Executive Officer, NMS Properties) (iStock, Tishman Speyer, NMS Properties, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Tishman Speyer to build 620 units on Santa Monica sites
    Tishman Speyer to build 620 units on Santa Monica sites
    Out of many, one: Inside proptech’s record year of M&A
    Out of many, one: Inside proptech’s record year of M&A
    Out of many, one: Inside proptech’s record year of M&A
    6R Capital Realty's Shai Shamir with 70-74 Warren Street (left) and 80-88 West Broadway (IAC, Google Maps)
    As Brack Capital shutters in NY, former CEO bets on Tribeca
    As Brack Capital shutters in NY, former CEO bets on Tribeca
    10671 Chalon Road and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (Google Maps, John Pawson, Getty)
    Coinbase founder buys Bel Air manse for $133M
    Coinbase founder buys Bel Air manse for $133M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.