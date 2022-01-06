Open Menu

Rockrose takes over NoMad office building in $145M deal

Developer plans revamped office complex at 11 East 26th Street

New York /
Jan.January 06, 2022 09:33 AM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

11 East 26th Street and 15 East 26th Street (Google Maps)

Rockrose Development is doubling down on the city’s office market with the takeover of a NoMad building that it plans to combine with a neighboring property.

The developer purchased the remaining stake in 11 East 26th Street in a deal valued at $145 million, Rockrose’s Ted Traum told The Real Deal. The firm held a nearly 50 percent stake in the office building after acquiring a 14 percent interest in April and another 5 percent in November.

The latest deal values the pre-war building at $275 million.

The company bought a 7.5 percent interest in the property in 2018 for $8.3 million. Adams & Company, the property’s managing agent and the seller in the latest deal, first bought into the building in 1968.

“Rockrose had a vision for the building that was the highest and best use for the building, so we did an off-market deal,” said David Levy, principal of Adams & Company.

Read more

Rockrose plans to reposition the 21-story, 260,000-square-foot office building, as well as 15 East 26th Street, a property next door that it owns. The two buildings will share an expansive new lobby facing Madison Square Park, along with a fitness center, rooftop deck and other amenities.

The developer has tapped Thomas Vecchione of boutique firm Vocon to design the revamped office complex.

Traum said the acquisition signals the company’s “tremendous confidence” in the health of the city and the future of the office market, even as vacancy rates remain high and companies delay bringing their employees back to the office. The design of the office spaces will reflect the need for employees to work collaboratively but comfortably, as well as tenants’ heightened focus on amenities. He expects construction to start later this year.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Adams & Companynomadofficerockrose development

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    One Vanderbilt, 1290 Sixth Avenue, Terminal Stores at 271 11th Avenue, and 1133 Sixth Avenue (Wikimedia, VNO, COOKFOX, Google Maps)
    Here are NYC’s largest commercial real estate finance deals of 2021
    Here are NYC’s largest commercial real estate finance deals of 2021
    Jeff Blau (right) on Squawk Box with Andrew Ross Sorkin. (CNBC)
    Jeff Blau says New Year will bring vaccinated workers back to office
    Jeff Blau says New Year will bring vaccinated workers back to office
    277 Fifth Avenue and Shokai Group's Shawn Xianyang Zhang (277 Fifth Avenue/Rafael Viñoly, Shokai Group)
    Shokai Group picks up unsold NoMad condos for $81M
    Shokai Group picks up unsold NoMad condos for $81M
    Safehold snares ground lease under Ron Burkle’s troubled NoMad Hotel
    Safehold snares ground lease under Ron Burkle’s troubled NoMad Hotel
    Safehold snares ground lease under Ron Burkle’s troubled NoMad Hotel
    Vanbarton Group’s Gary M. Tischler and Richard Coles with Marble Collegiate Church at 1 West 29th Street (Getty)
    Vanbarton Group, church sued by foreign investors in fallout from HFZ debacle
    Vanbarton Group, church sued by foreign investors in fallout from HFZ debacle
    Jeff Bezos and 212 Fifth Avenue (Daniel Oberhaus/Flickr, Google Maps)
    Jeff Bezos buys fifth unit at 212 Fifth Avenue
    Jeff Bezos buys fifth unit at 212 Fifth Avenue
    Office owners have avoided making a uniform vaccine policy, even though companies mandate their staff get the shot. (iStock)
    As more employers mandate vaccination, landlords let tenants decide
    As more employers mandate vaccination, landlords let tenants decide
    Amir Loloi and 260 Fifth Avenue (Loloi, Google Maps)
    With $52M sale to Texas rug maker, plan for oligarchs’ tower unravels
    With $52M sale to Texas rug maker, plan for oligarchs’ tower unravels
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.