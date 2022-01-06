Open Menu

Shuttered Murray Hill hotel to become transitional housing

Apple Core Holdings sold The Hotel at New York City in December for undisclosed price

New York /
Jan.January 06, 2022 03:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Shuttered Murray Hill hotel to become transitional housing (Google Maps)

Though New York City failed to deliver on some politicians’ and activists’ hopes to convert hotels to affordable housing, at least one shuttered hotel is set to serve as transitional housing for the homeless.

The Hotel at New York City, a 117-room property in Murray Hill was sold last month by Apple Core Holdings to Prem Jyotish, Crain’s reported. The building at 161 Lexington Avenue is going to be converted into transitional housing for the homeless in partnership with the Bowery Residents’ Committee.

The sale price of the hotel, which has been closed since the onset of the pandemic, is unclear.

The deal comes after the city passed a severance law, requiring area hotels to either recall staff and reopen by Nov. 11 or pay 28 weeks of severance. The law provided an exception for hotel conversions.

In early December, the New York Times reported that not a single hotel had been converted into permanent affordable housing since the start of the pandemic, despite the hotel industry’s struggles. Zoning and regulatory obstacles instead led some hotels to be converted into transient shelters.

Read more

The Hotel Association of New York City reported almost 200 closures between May 2020 and June 2021, with nearly half still shut by mid-November. A 2020 estimate of the homeless population in New York City totaled 78,000 people, believed to be an undercount.

In June, the state passed the Housing Our Neighbors with Dignity Act, allocating up to $100 million for hotels and commercial buildings to be converted into affordable housing. Additionally, new mayor Eric Adams in September proposed converting more than a thousand hotel rooms into supportive and affordable housing.

In May, the state’s highest court threw out a lawsuit claiming the shuttered Park Savoy Hotel on Billionaires’ Row was unfit for housing, clearing the way for a men’s homeless shelter.

The shuttered Excelsior Hotel, meanwhile, recently sold to Emmut Properties for $80 million. The hotel was once used to house the homeless, but its new owner reportedly has plans to convert the property into apartments.

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHomelessHotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Dutch hotel chain breaks ground in Texas with new $67M tower
    Dutch hotel chain breaks ground in Texas with new $67M tower
    Dutch hotel chain breaks ground in Texas with new $67M tower
    From left: Sharad Rastogi, president, JLL Technologies and Zachary Denning, chief executive officer (JLL Technologies, Hank, iStock)
    JLL buys cloud-based building management platform Hank
    JLL buys cloud-based building management platform Hank
    Tony Malkin, chief executive officer, Empire State Realty Trust (Empire State Realty Trust, LoopNet, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Fetner revealed as seller in ESRT’s $307M multifamily acquisition
    Fetner revealed as seller in ESRT’s $307M multifamily acquisition
    Birch Group CEO Mark Meisner and 1 and 2 Jericho Plaza (Birch Group)
    Birch Group acquires $212M suburban office portfolio
    Birch Group acquires $212M suburban office portfolio
    The average business in a low-income community received about $276,000, compared to more than $590,000 for those elsewhere. (iStock)
    Federal relief favored restaurants in wealthy areas: study
    Federal relief favored restaurants in wealthy areas: study
    (iStock)
    Industrial vacancy rate hits record low: report
    Industrial vacancy rate hits record low: report
    Rendering of 1900 Aldrich Street and Texas Teachers Retirement System' Board Chair Jarvis V. Hollingsworth (LinkedIn, Shorenstein)
    Texas teachers’ pension fund buys new Austin office building
    Texas teachers’ pension fund buys new Austin office building
    Manhattan Office Market Marking Gains in Flight to Quality (iStock)
    Flight to quality drove gains in Manhattan office market
    Flight to quality drove gains in Manhattan office market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.