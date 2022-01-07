Open Menu

Adams joins call for restaurant relief

28 mayors request Restaurant Revitalization Fund be replenished

New York /
Jan.January 07, 2022 03:30 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mayor Eric Adams (Getty, iStock/Photo illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Mayor Eric Adams (Getty, iStock/Photo illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Restaurants across the country are looking for seconds of federal funding, and Eric Adams wants them to get served.

The New York City mayor joined other mayors across the country in signing a letter to Congress, requesting that the Restaurant Revitalization Fund be replenished.

The $28.6 billion fund is a program under the American Rescue Plan Act that provides emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars and other qualifying businesses impacted by Covid-19. Under the program, restaurants can receive funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per location.

Over 100,000 restaurants and bars received protections through the fund, averaging about $272,000 each, but over 177,000 applicants were denied funding, according to the letter. The program closed in July after running out of money.

However, a recent study by the office of state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that most of the funds that were allocated went to restaurants in wealthier neighborhoods. Of the nearly 5,500 awards to New York City eateries, just over a quarter went to businesses in low- and moderate-income communities.

Over 90,000 restaurants have closed and the industry has lost over $280 billion during the pandemic, the letter states.

“Restaurants and bars are months beyond struggling, they are dying in plain sight,” it reads.

Lawmakers have introduced House and Senate bills to add $60 billion to the program.

Adams joins 27 other mayors in showing his support, including the leaders of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston.

“We are extremely grateful for our mayor’s steadfast support for our city’s restaurant and nightlife industry,” the New York City Hospitality Alliance said in a statement.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Eric AdamsNYC RestaurantsPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Dan Garodnick (Getty, iStock)
    Dan Garodnick to head City Planning
    Dan Garodnick to head City Planning
    Mayor Eric Adams with Jessica Katz of the Citizens Housing and Planning Council and Carlo Scissura (Getty, CHPCNY, Building Congress)
    Adams to tap Jessica Katz for housing post, Carlo Scissura to run EDC
    Adams to tap Jessica Katz for housing post, Carlo Scissura to run EDC
    Gov. Kathy Hochul, Judge Lynn R. Kotler, OTDA Executive Deputy Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn (Getty Images, OTDA, Touro Law Center's Office of Development, Alumni Relations)
    State has 3 days to reopen rent relief portal: judge
    State has 3 days to reopen rent relief portal: judge
    Tucker Reed, co-founder and principal, Totem; and Broadway Junction (Wikipedia, The Totem Group)
    Totem eyes rezoning to build Brooklyn towers
    Totem eyes rezoning to build Brooklyn towers
    The average business in a low-income community received about $276,000, compared to more than $590,000 for those elsewhere. (iStock)
    Federal relief favored restaurants in wealthy areas: study
    Federal relief favored restaurants in wealthy areas: study
    Governor lays out bold real estate agenda in State of the State speech (iStock, Getty Images)
    Hochul: Supersize NYC apartment buildings, replace 421a
    Hochul: Supersize NYC apartment buildings, replace 421a
    Dave Bateman, co-founder and ex-CEO of Entrata (Twitter/HOMEiZGROUP, iStock)
    Proptech firm Entrata’s chairman resigns after anti-vax conspiracy email
    Proptech firm Entrata’s chairman resigns after anti-vax conspiracy email
    Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Julia Salazar, Housing Justice For All leader Cea Weaver pushing good cause (Getty Images, NY State Senate, Housing Justice for All, iStock)
    With evictions clock ticking, tenant advocates throw Hail Mary
    With evictions clock ticking, tenant advocates throw Hail Mary
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.