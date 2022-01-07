Open Menu

Dan Garodnick to head City Planning

Former Council member played key role in Stuy Town deals, Midtown East rezoning

New York /
Jan.January 07, 2022 07:00 AM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Dan Garodnick (Getty, iStock)

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to tap Dan Garodnick chairman of the City Planning Commission.

Garodnick, who was a Manhattan City Council member for 12 years, will also take over as director of the Department of City Planning, overseeing day-to-day operations and department staff. The commission and agency positions are always held by the same person.

He will succeed Anita Laremont, who stepped up from her position as executive director of the planning department three months ago after Marisa Lago took a role in the Biden administration.

Garodnick has been referred to as a “no-nonsense negotiator” and helped broker deals both within and outside his district. He helped negotiate Blackstone Group and Ivanhoe Cambridge’s $5.3 billion purchase of Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village in 2015, a deal that required the new owners to keep 5,000 of the complex’s apartments affordable for at least 20 years.

Questions have been raised about whether apartments can be deregulated in the complex, given changes to the 2019 rent law.

The former Manhattan Council member also shepherded the rezoning of Midtown East through the city’s land use review process, after killing the Bloomberg administration’s proposal for it in November 2013. At the time, Garodnick argued that the plan did not go far enough to ensure that infrastructure updates in the district would happen.

In 2015, he helped the Economic Development Corporation and Council member Carlos Menchaca reach an agreement on the $115 million redevelopment of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, after a rift between the agency and the politician threatened to sink the project, according to City and State.

Most recently, Garodnick has served as the president and chief executive officer of the Riverside Park Conservancy. Politico New York’s real estate newsletter was the first to report that Garodnick was being considered for the planning role.

Not all of Garodnick’s political ambitions have come to fruition. In 2012 he dropped a bid for city comptroller and a year later finished second in the race for City Council speaker.

He later wrote a book titled “Saving Stuyvesant Town: How one community defeated the worst real estate deal in history.” Garodnick, whose account cast Tishman Speyer and BlackRock as villains, is a lifelong resident of the middle-class development.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    blackrockcity planning commissionDan Garodnickdepartment of city planningPoliticsstuyvesant towntishman speyer

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Blackstone CEO Steven Schwartzman and Stuyvesant Town (Credit: Getty Images)
    After authorities vowed review of Stuy Town deal, Blackstone changes course on vacancies
    After authorities vowed review of Stuy Town deal, Blackstone changes course on vacancies
    Mayor Eric Adams with Jessica Katz of the Citizens Housing and Planning Council and Carlo Scissura (Getty, CHPCNY, Building Congress)
    Adams to tap Jessica Katz for housing post, Carlo Scissura to run EDC
    Adams to tap Jessica Katz for housing post, Carlo Scissura to run EDC
    Gov. Kathy Hochul, Judge Lynn R. Kotler, OTDA Executive Deputy Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn (Getty Images, OTDA, Touro Law Center's Office of Development, Alumni Relations)
    State has 3 days to reopen rent relief portal: judge
    State has 3 days to reopen rent relief portal: judge
    Tucker Reed, co-founder and principal, Totem; and Broadway Junction (Wikipedia, The Totem Group)
    Totem eyes rezoning to build Brooklyn towers
    Totem eyes rezoning to build Brooklyn towers
    Governor lays out bold real estate agenda in State of the State speech (iStock, Getty Images)
    Hochul: Supersize NYC apartment buildings, replace 421a
    Hochul: Supersize NYC apartment buildings, replace 421a
    Dave Bateman, co-founder and ex-CEO of Entrata (Twitter/HOMEiZGROUP, iStock)
    Proptech firm Entrata’s chairman resigns after anti-vax conspiracy email
    Proptech firm Entrata’s chairman resigns after anti-vax conspiracy email
    Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Julia Salazar, Housing Justice For All leader Cea Weaver pushing good cause (Getty Images, NY State Senate, Housing Justice for All, iStock)
    With evictions clock ticking, tenant advocates throw Hail Mary
    With evictions clock ticking, tenant advocates throw Hail Mary
    Mayor Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio (Getty)
    3 things you missed while cheering de Blasio’s departure
    3 things you missed while cheering de Blasio’s departure
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.