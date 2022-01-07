Longtime city official Vicki Been has had an eventful few weeks. In addition to recently departing her role as deputy mayor for the arrival of Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, Been has reportedly sold her West Village townhouse.

The former Deputy Mayor of Housing and Economic Development sold her home at 230 West 11th Street for $18.8 million in an off-market deal, the New York Post reported. It’s not clear who bought the home Been shared with her husband, NYU’s Richard Revesz, for almost two decades.

The 25-foot-wide home was built in 1915 and is three stories tall. The 3,300-square-foot property last traded hands in 2002, when the couple purchased it for almost $1.9 million from the NYU’s School of Law Foundation.

According to the Post, the home’s neighbors include Softbank CEO Marcelo Claure at 269 West 11th Street, as well as Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at 273 and 275 West 11th Street.

While the former city official is departing her West Village townhouse, she won’t be leaving the city she has served for years.

“We needed to downsize, and of course we are staying in New York City,” Been told the Post.

Revesz is the dean emeritus of NYU School of Law, as well as the director of the school’s Institute for Policy Integrity. He’s about to gain another familiar face among his university colleagues as the Post noted an online listing indicates Been is set to return to NYU’s Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy as faculty director.

Been was tapped as Deputy Mayor of Housing and Economic Development in 2019, taking over for Alicia Glen. She had previously served as the head of the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development before departing from that role in 2017.

During her tenure, Been helped usher in the rezoning of Gowanus, which she touted as a victory for the “mayor’s commitment to equity” and bringing more affordable homes to the neighborhood.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner