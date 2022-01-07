It’s not every day that your new luxury pad comes with a funicular.

That’s just one of the many amenities to be enjoyed by residents of the planned Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin (it’s a set of cable cars that take you up and down hills, by the way).

It’s the first standalone residential property in Texas for Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts, which is developing Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin with Austin Capital Partners and Hines.

The 145-acre condominium community will be built at Bridgepoint Parkway and Loop 360, just west of Pennybacker Bridge, on one of the last undeveloped hilltops overlooking Lake Austin—thus the funicular. It will have 179 residences ranging in size from 1,900 to 7,000 square feet. Home prices will start at $4 million.

Hines will lead the development team and manage construction. Austin Capital Partners cofounder Jonathan Coon—who originally envisioned the way the property would be developed—cofounded 1-800 Contacts and was a producer of the movie “Napoleon Dynamite.” New York-based Handel Architects and Austin firm Page are architects on the project. Matthew Bannister of DBOX, Breck Craparo of Breckstudio Architecture and Stefan Pharis of Pharis Design are the designers. Arup Group Ltd. is the project engineer.

Austin’s Eric Moreland Group is the sales broker for the residences.

Residents’ hilltop views and private slips will come with the hospitality and residential chain’s brand of five-star service and amenities. Four Seasons will manage the property through a homeowners association. The complex will have a garden plaza, a 60,000-square-foot athletic center, a spa, a clubhouse and a theater. There will also be a two-story restaurant for residents and their guests and a casual, market-style cafe.

Builders will reserve 90 acres, or 60 percent, of the site as protected greenspace or parkland. Developers will also donate half of the property’s waterfront acreage—1,466 feet of cliffside—as a public overlook and park with views of Lake Austin, Pennybacker Bridge, the Austin Country Club golf course and downtown. They’re also funding the construction of 25 free parking spaces and building a trail with access to the overlook.

The Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin is only the fifth standalone residential property for the brand—that means there’s no Four Seasons Hotel involved, as is the case with the hospitality company’s downtown Austin hotel and residences, among its many other such properties. There are standalone Four Seasons residences in London, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Marrakech.

Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin has 79 reservations, or 46 percent of total residential square footage, since they were opened nine weeks ago, according to a press statement. Builders expect the project to be completed in 2025.