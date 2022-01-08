Read all about it.

Author and niece of former President Donald Trump, whose tell-all book about the Trump family ruffled the feathers of The Donald — on its way to selling more than a million copies — has coughed up $7 million for a Soho condo, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

The newspaper says records show Mary L. Trump will be the owner of a 2,250-square-foot, three-bedroom Broom Street condo in a building designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano.

Douglas Elliman’s Marc Palermo was the listing agent, according to the publication.

Mary Trump’s memoir “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” was ripped by the former president after it was released in 2020, with him claiming the author didn’t know enough about his time growing up to be an authority on the subject — and added she broke a non-disclosure agreement by publishing the book.

“Mary Trump, a seldom-seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She’s a mess! Many books have been written about me, some good, some bad. Both happily and sadly, there will be more to come!”

A trained clinical psychologist, Mary Trump is the daughter of Trump’s older brother, Fred Trump, Jr., who died in 1981. In her book, she claimed lying was a way of life in the Trump family, taught to them by her grandfather Fred Trump, who believed displays of emotion or vulnerability were forbidden, apologies were not allowed, and bullying was acceptable, according to the New York Times.

Those traits were passed down to Donald, she claimed, who routinely showed them off during family meetings, when he attacked women he considered “ugly, fat slobs” and called men more accomplished then himself “losers.”

“That kind of casual dehumanization of people was commonplace at the Trump dinner table,” she wrote.

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick is a potential neighbor of Mary Trump, having bought a penthouse in building that was developed by Bizzi & Partners, Aronov Development and Halpern Real Estate Ventures back in 2018 for $36 million.

Mary Trump is also the author of the 2021 book “The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way To Heal.”

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli