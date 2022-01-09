Open Menu

“Avatar” producer Jon Landau lists Florida Keys home for nearly $14M

Jan.January 09, 2022 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Jon Landau’s home in Plantation Key is on the market for $14M. (Trulia)

We see the future of Jon Landau, and it is not in Florida.

Record and movie producer Jon Landau has listed his Plantation Key home for the nearly $14 million, the Wall Street Journal reports, as the man who once tapped Bruce Springsteen as the future of rock ’n’ roll sets off to New Zealand with pal James Cameron to produce three “Avatar” sequels.

If it sells at that price, it would break a record for the Florida Keys, which is currently $13.125 million, according to the newspaper.

The 4-acre property consists of a two-bedroom main home, a one-bedroom apartment, and three guests pods, each with separate entrances. The beachfront grounds include a dock with a stairway to a snorkeling area, pool, hot tub with fire pit, a lighted tennis court, and a breezeway with a kitchen. There’s also a pond filled with tropical fish.

In true “Avatar” fashion, the estate is filled with fauna, with some 350 species of plants, each cataloged via QR codes that fill visitors in with research Landau, 61, did on the plants’ names, origins, and histories.

Landau bought the home with his wife, Julie, in 2010 for $5.8 million, shortly after he worked on “Avatar.” It was built in 2001 by the father-daughter architect team of David and Heidi Harum. Landau christened the estate “Bali Hai,” recalling the couple’s Tahitian honeymoon in 1985, Landau told the newspaper.

The home also features a wine cellar and game room.

The new “Avatar” films are scheduled for release between 2022 and 2026, with two in post-production and the third still filming, according to IMDB.

Landau is listed as a co-producer of the Cameron-directed epic “Titantic,” as well as Warren Beatty’s “Dick Tracy” and the Rick Moranis vehicle “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.”

He has also been rock star Bruce Springsteen’s manager since the mid-1970s.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




