Horrific fire at Bronx Mitchell-Lama shocks city

At least 19 die as smoke races up building in "unprecedented" fashion

New York /
Jan.January 09, 2022 05:32 PM
By Erik Engquist
A blaze that began in a second-floor duplex in the Bronx Sunday morning sent smoke racing up the 19-story building, killing at least 19 people including nine children. It was the city’s worst fire tragedy in decades.

Firefighters arrived within three minutes of the first call, around 11 a.m., and found victims on every floor of the 120-unit building, 333 181st Street. An investigation into the cause of the blaze, as well as why the smoke spread so quickly, is underway.

“The smoke conditions in this building were unprecedented,” said Daniel Nigro, the fire commissioner, according to the New York Times. He noted that the door of the apartment where the conflagration began was left open, allowing smoke to escape, the Times reported. Sixty-three people were injured, at least 13 of them critically.

Mayor Eric Adams, on the scene in the West Bronx, said, “This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times.”

About 200 firefighters responded to the property, where a neighbor said flames were “pouring out the windows,” the Washington Post reported. The loss of life appears to be greater than at any New York fire since the Happy Land social club burned in the Bronx in 1990, killing 87. That blaze was set at the illegal club’s only open exit by a man who had argued with his girlfriend, a ticket taker, and been kicked out by a bouncer.

The building, which does not have fire escapes, was built in 1972 and was last sold two years ago by Cammeby’s International Group as part of a portfolio of eight Mitchell-Lama buildings. The buyers — LIHC Investment Group, Belveron Partners and Camber Property Group — paid $170 million for the properties. Mitchell-Lama is a state affordable-housing program.




    Bronx Eric Adams fire fire department of new york mitchell lama

