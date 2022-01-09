Open Menu

Supply-chain woes slow new-home construction, raise prices to record high

Prices of new homes hit all-time high of $416,900 as builders struggle to complete construction

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 09, 2022 01:13 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Supply chain woes are keeping homes from getting built. (Getty)


It takes a lot of moving parts to get a house constructed, and right now, a lot of those parts just aren’t moving.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting supply-chain backlogs are causing massive delays in new home construction across the country and sending prices soaring to record levels, even as some buyers move into unfinished abodes, or having to decide on the style of brick to be used numerous times until one that is available is found.

In fact, garage doors became so scarce in Sacramento, California late last year that government officials there began allowing builders to close on homes with temporary enclosure covers.

Meanwhile, price increases caused by the inflation and the delays has raised the cost of a newly built home to a record $416,900 in November — up almost 19 percent from a year earlier according to the publication — and builders fear they may be pricing potential owners out of the market.

According to housing market research firm Zonda, 90 percent of home builders surveyed in November said supply disruption were affecting them, which caused a ripple effect of rescheduling crews already decimated by a shortage of skilled workers.

To make up for the delays, builders have scrambled to locate new suppliers, used substitute materials, stocked up on needed supplies, and even headed to their local Lowes or Home Depot to find things they couldn’t get through normal means.

“From one week to the next, the only thing we know is that we’re going to get notified of something else that is unavailable,” Stew Walker, vice-president of builder Epcon Communities in Dublin, Ohio told the newspaper.

Builders have also begun selling homes later in the construction process, so they don’t undercut themselves on price when costs can change in short periods of time, and are offering fewer options and limiting floor designs, according to the publication.

Delays in closing dates can then affect buyers, who may be locked in to a low rate that expires — then rises — by the time the home is move-in ready.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionResidential Real Estatesupply chain

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jon Landau's home in Plantation Key is on the market for $14M. (Trulia)
    “Avatar” producer Jon Landau lists Florida Keys home for nearly $14M
    “Avatar” producer Jon Landau lists Florida Keys home for nearly $14M
    Mary L. Trump's tell-all book on the Trump family. (Getty)
    Donald Trump’s niece, Mary, buys $7M Soho condo
    Donald Trump’s niece, Mary, buys $7M Soho condo
    The Cullen Davis Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas. (Google)
    Luxury townhouses planned for Fort Worth site of unsolved murders
    Luxury townhouses planned for Fort Worth site of unsolved murders
    Country superstar Kenny Chesney (Zillow, Getty Images, iStock)
    Better boat? Kenny Chesney sells Nashville-area home
    Better boat? Kenny Chesney sells Nashville-area home
    8780 Park Lane and Tides Equities’ Ryan Andrade and Sean Kia (Clover on Park Lane, Tide Equities)
    Tides Equities buys Dallas apartment complex for $40M
    Tides Equities buys Dallas apartment complex for $40M
    A photo illustration of the planned Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin (left) and the "funicular" (right) that comes with each unit (DBOX for Austin Capital Partners)
    Four Seasons changes up its game in Texas
    Four Seasons changes up its game in Texas
    230 West 11th Street and former Deputy Mayor Vicki Been (Google Maps, Getty)
    Former deputy mayor Vicki Been sold West Village home for $19M
    Former deputy mayor Vicki Been sold West Village home for $19M
    Institutional investors crowding iBuying purchases
    Institutional investors crowding iBuying purchases
    Institutional investors crowding iBuying purchases
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.