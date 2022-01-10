Open Menu

Brooklyn Heights, Dumbo units lead borough’s luxury contracts in first week of 2022

Twelve contracts asking $2M or more signed from Jan. 3-10

Jan.January 10, 2022 03:30 PM
By Cordilia James
160 Henry Street and 30 Main Street (Compass, Zillow, iStock)

The two priciest contracts signed in Brooklyn last week sit less than a mile away from each other, on either side of the borough’s eponymous bridge.

A Brooklyn Heights co-op asking $6 million topped the list of Brooklyn’s luxury contracts asking $2 million or more, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The 3,000-square-foot penthouse at 160 Henry Street priced at $1,000 per square foot has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, in addition to a wrap-around terrace, gallery and wood-burning fireplace.

The second-priciest contract signed was for a condominium in Dumbo asking $3.4 million, or $1,517 per square foot. The 2,209-square-foot unit at 30 Main Street includes three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as 11-foot beamed ceilings, automated blinds and other high-end appliances.

The homes were two of the twelve luxury contracts signed in Brooklyn from Jan. 3-10. Eight of those deals were for condos, two were for co-ops and two were for townhouses.

The asking prices for those homes totaled $33.6 million, and the average price per square foot was $1,465.

Homes spent an average of 141 days on the market. Their asking prices were discounted by an average of 1 percent.




