New York /
Jan.January 10, 2022 09:30 AM
By Raji Pandya
TRD's Kathryn Brenzel

Up late and looking for some dirt?

Get your mind out of the gutter. It’s the Daily Dirt.

Chuck that paperback smut and check your phone weeknights at 10 p.m. for TRD’s exclusive newsletter on the hottest, juiciest bits of New York real estate.

Our award-winning journalist Kathryn Brenzel (joined on Fridays for a dispatch by Joe Lovinger) delivers on the local news, deals, trends, and political, shall we say, affairs poised to shake up the city’s residential and commercial property markets.

In the past week alone, Brenzel and Lovinger have delivered the lowdown on newly elected Mayor Eric Adams’ housing honchos, wins for real estate in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s policy agenda, the future of Manhattan’s hot luxury market and how Gowanus became a destination for developers’ latest filings.

Brenzel and Lovinger have you covered on the day’s most notable politics, prices and more, with the newsletter’s focused sections offering a little something for everyone.

“New to the Market” has the scoop on the dashing debutantes of luxury properties. If size matters, then scroll down to “Breaking Ground” and check the filings on the day’s biggest skyscrapers to be poised for erection.

For those with a taste for data in their reading, the “Closing Time” section can slip you the nitty-gritty details on the priciest deals of the week. If that’s a little too technical, the “Elsewhere in New York” section has you covered on mainstream metro affairs.

It’s no bodice-ripper, but it’s bound to have you hooked.

Subscribe today. You know you want it.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.