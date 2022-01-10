Open Menu

Global Holdings signs flurry of leases at Nomad Tower

Two new tenants, one expansion and one renewal at 1250 Broadway

New York
Jan. 10, 2022
TRD Staff
Global Holdings chairman Eyal Ofer and 1250 Broadway in Manhattan (Ofer Global, NOMAD TOWER, iStock)

New York’s first snowfall of the year accompanied a flurry of freshly signed square feet for Global Holdings Management Group at its NoMad Tower.

Two new tenants signed on to join the building at 1250 Broadway recently, the Commercial Observer reported. Fintech firm Ridgeline Apps signed a five-year lease for nearly 15,000 square feet, while communications company APCO Worldwide signed an 11-year lease for slightly more than 15,000 square feet; both companies will have full floors on the 14th and 31st levels, respectively.

CBRE’s David Hollander and Alex D’Amario repped Ridgeline in the transaction, while CBRE’s David Mahoney and Joseph DeRosa repped APCO.

On the expansion front, law firm Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian added almost 15,000 square feet on the whole 24th floor to its existing space, totaling nearly 60,000 feet in all on a 14-year lease, according to the Observer. The firm was repped by Savills’ John Mambrino and Nicholas Farmakis.

Finally, data security company Varonis Systems renewed more than 30,000 square feet on the 28th and 29th floors for 10 years, the Observer reported. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jamie Katcher and Douglas Regal represented Varonis.

Read more

A JLL team including Paul Glickman and Mitchell Konsker represented Global Holdings in all four deals.

Eyal Ofer’s Global Holdings purchased 1250 Broadway in 2016 from Jamestown and Murray Hill Properties for $565 million. The company rebranded the 39-story building as NoMad Tower. It also launched a $50 million renovation, moving the building’s lobby from West 32nd Street to West 31st Street and redesigning the facades of the lower floors.

In 2019, language services and tech firm TransPerfect signed a deal for five floors across 124,000 square feet of the tower. The office lease came about months after Zillow Group inked a 130,000-square-foot lease at NoMad Tower.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    1250 BroadwayCommercial Real Estateglobal holdingsOffice Leasing

