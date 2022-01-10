Open Menu

Hines targets undervalued properties with $1B fund

Fund has acquired two properties, $590M committed

National /
Jan.January 10, 2022 04:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hines CEO Jeffrey Hines (Getty, iStock)

Hines CEO Jeffrey Hines (Getty, iStock)

Houston-based investment firm Hines is ready to rock with its latest fund, targeting undervalued properties across a wide range of sectors in the United States.

The Hines U.S. Property Recovery Fund is looking to raise $1 billion in equity to invest in properties in the 30 largest cities in the country, Bloomberg reported. The fund will have a purchasing power of $2.5 billion when considering debt.

The fund is already on the move, as Bloomberg reported its commitments so far total $590 million. Two California logistics sites have been acquired through the fund for $186 million.

The fund is reportedly open to a wide range of targets for investing, including residential, office, student housing and self-storage. In addition to plans to convert an office property in the Mountain West region to student housing, logistics sites are also on the radar.

“The ways in which we use real estate have changed drastically over the last 10 years, but the built environment hasn’t always kept pace,” fund manager Dan Box said in a release. “There’s a lot of product that needs to be reimagined and reenergized.”

The fund is looking at properties that can be redeveloped, and therefore, see a boost in values. A wide array of parties are investing in the fund, including pension funds, financial institutions, family offices, and insurance firms.

Read more

Bloomberg reported in August that Hines had raised $625 million for a CRE investment fund, which was on track to hit $1 billion by the end of September. The Hines U.S. Property Partners fund had a goal of adding another $1 billion on an annual basis.

That fund has a similar focus to Hines’ latest endeavor. The fund was centered around multifamily and industrial properties, but also cast a rod towards life sciences, self-storage, data center and student and senior housing properties.

Hines anticipates closing the fund in May.

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatehinesIndustrial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    400 West Sixth Street in Austin with Meta's Mark Zuckerberg (Getty)
    Meta goes mega on Texas office space
    Meta goes mega on Texas office space
    Silverstein raises another $2B for real estate lending fund
    Silverstein raises another $2B for real estate lending fund
    Silverstein raises another $2B for real estate lending fund
    21 Muchmore Lane in East Hampton, LI and East Hampton Mayor Jerry Larsen (Google Maps, East Hampton Village NY Proud City)
    Dispute stalls East Hampton’s $2.8M community preservation fund purchase
    Dispute stalls East Hampton’s $2.8M community preservation fund purchase
    Anthony Wood, chief executive officer, Roku, and 5 Times Square in Manhattan (Getty Images, Wikipedia/Eden, Janine and Jim, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Roku racks up big lease at RXR’s 5 Times Square
    Roku racks up big lease at RXR’s 5 Times Square
    Joseph DePaolo, chief executive officer, Signature Bank in front of 1400 Broadway in Manhattan (Signature Bank, LoopNet, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Signature Bank doubles down on ESRT’s 1400 Broadway
    Signature Bank doubles down on ESRT’s 1400 Broadway
    TRD's Kathryn Brenzel
    Forget the smut, we have the dirt
    Forget the smut, we have the dirt
    Global Holdings chairman Eyal Ofer and 1250 Broadway in Manhattan (Ofer Global, NOMAD TOWER, iStock)
    Global Holdings signs flurry of leases at Nomad Tower
    Global Holdings signs flurry of leases at Nomad Tower
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Who’s judging real estate’s environmentalism? The industry itself
    Who’s judging real estate’s environmentalism? The industry itself
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.