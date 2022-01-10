Open Menu

Roku racks up big lease at RXR’s 5 Times Square

Digital streamer taking 240K sf across 8 floors

New York /
Jan.January 10, 2022 10:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Anthony Wood, chief executive officer, Roku, and 5 Times Square in Manhattan (Getty Images, Wikipedia/Eden, Janine and Jim, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Roku already has a place in the homes of millions of Americans, but soon it will have a new home in one of the most glamorous media meccas in the world.

The digital media manufacturer agreed to a long-term lease for 240,000 square feet at RXR Realty’s 5 Times Square, according to the New York Post. The lease gives Roku the top eight floors of the building, as well as control over the vertical sign on the building that has long shown EY’s name.

The Post reported Roku had been quietly negotiating the lease for six months and boosted its original offer by 100,000 square feet, boxing out other tenants interested in space at the building. Sources told the outlet the asking rent was in the $90s per square foot and Roku expects to move in by the fourth quarter.

RXR was represented in-house by Dan Birney and Alexandra Budd, assisted by a CBRE team. Roku was represented by CBRE’s Sacha Zarba and Frederick Fackelmeyer.

San Jose-based Roku counts 56 million active users in the United States for its smart TV operating system. The company is moving from 414 West 41st Street, where it had only 70,000 square feet. In April, the company signed a 10-year lease for 72,000 square feet at Boston Properties’ Colorado Center in Santa Monica.

[/readmore]

The office market in Times Square is looking up. The Touro College and University System was reported last week agreed to a long-term lease for more than 243,000 square feet at the Rudin family’s 3 Times Square, where about 500,000 square feet still remains available.

The retail market is also gaining momentum. A souvenir shop last month signed a lease for 1,000 square feet at 566 Seventh Avenue, agreeing to pay $660 per square foot.

As for 5 Times Square, the building is reportedly in the midst of a $50 million capital improvement project. A 48,000-square-foot amenity space with a restaurant and fitness center was recently added to the 1.1-million-square-foot office tower.

Still, about 700,000 square feet are still up for grabs at 5 Times Square, per the Post.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    5 Times SquareCommercial Real EstateOffice LeasingRXR Realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    RXR Realty head Scott Rechler and CBRE Tri-State CEO Mary Ann Tighe
    Rechler, Tighe know which real estate players will go extinct
    Rechler, Tighe know which real estate players will go extinct
    21 Muchmore Lane in East Hampton, LI and East Hampton Mayor Jerry Larsen (Google Maps, East Hampton Village NY Proud City)
    Dispute stalls East Hampton’s $2.8M community preservation fund purchase
    Dispute stalls East Hampton’s $2.8M community preservation fund purchase
    Joseph DePaolo, chief executive officer, Signature Bank in front of 1400 Broadway in Manhattan (Signature Bank, LoopNet, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Signature Bank doubles down on ESRT’s 1400 Broadway
    Signature Bank doubles down on ESRT’s 1400 Broadway
    Global Holdings chairman Eyal Ofer and 1250 Broadway in Manhattan (Ofer Global, NOMAD TOWER, iStock)
    Global Holdings signs flurry of leases at Nomad Tower
    Global Holdings signs flurry of leases at Nomad Tower
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Who’s judging real estate’s environmentalism? The industry itself
    Who’s judging real estate’s environmentalism? The industry itself
    The home to th Oriental Mandarin Hotel at Columbus Circle (Google)
    Mandarin Oriental NY majority stake sells for $98M
    Mandarin Oriental NY majority stake sells for $98M
    8780 Park Lane and Tides Equities’ Ryan Andrade and Sean Kia (Clover on Park Lane, Tide Equities)
    Tides Equities buys Dallas apartment complex for $40M
    Tides Equities buys Dallas apartment complex for $40M
    Midtown DoubleTree sells at staggering loss
    Midtown DoubleTree sells at staggering loss
    Midtown DoubleTree sells at staggering loss
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.