New York City’s frosty first week of January accompanied a slight cooldown in Manhattan’s luxury market.

Buyers signed just 21 contracts for homes asking $4 million and above, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report. Of those, condos outsold co-ops 13 to six and two townhouses traded hands.

The priciest contract was unit 5C at 71 Laight Street in Tribeca, which asked $13.1 million. The 3,708-square-foot condo has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, along with an eat-in kitchen and 11- to 12-foot ceilings. The owner purchased the unit from the sponsor for $9.95 million in December 2015.

The apartment is in the 32-unit Sterling Mason condo, which has amenities such as a doorman, concierge, fitness center, playroom, bike room and storage.

The second-priciest contract was also in Tribeca. The unit at 56 Leonard Street — the condo building noted for its Jenga-like appearance —asked $13 million. With 3,371 square feet, the apartment includes four bedrooms and four and a half baths. It also features 12-foot ceilings and balconies off the living room and master bedroom.

The owner bought the unit off of floor plans and closed for over $11 million in March 2017.

Two other familiar addresses on the list included two condos at 15 Hudson Yards and another in 35 Hudson Yards.

TRD previously reported Hudson Yards had a busy summer Since July 1, there have been 12 contracts inked at the Related Companies’ megaproject: nine at 15 Hudson Yards and three at 35 Hudson Yards. Just one of those deals was a resale, the others were sold by Related.

The week’s total asking price sales volume was $147 million. Average asking price was $7 million, while the median asking price was $5.35 million. The average discount from original ask to last asking price was just 1 percent and properties spent an average of 572 days on the market.

The 21 contracts signed between Jan. 3 and 9 mark a slight tick down from the 22 signed between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2, which marked the highest start of the year since Olshan report launched in 2006. One week earlier, the market notched its best Christmas week of contract signings since the report’s debut, with 42 homes going into contract.

[contactauthor email=”[email protected]” text=”Contact Sasha Jones