Open Menu

East Hampton Airport to limit access from noisy aircraft

The strip will limit access to private use, could ban commercial flights

Tri-State /
Jan.January 11, 2022 12:45 PM
By Dana Bartholomew
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

East Hampton Moves to Limit Access to its Airport (iStock, Wikipedia, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

A general aviation airport in the Hamptons that has drawn fire from neighbors for its helicopter and jet noise will soon be only for private use, with cuts looming for commercial traffic.

East Hampton Airport, the center of a longstanding debate over the increasing rumble of choppers and jets swooping in on the exclusive enclave, will transition to private use — with all pilots required to get permission in advance to land, according to the East Hampton Star.

The so-called “prior-permission-required” model unveiled by East Hampton Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc would mean that helicopter and other aircraft operators must obtain authorization ahead of time to “have full operational use” of the public airport.

The move could signal restrictions at the Wainscott facility owned and operated by the Town of East Hampton that could ban commercial aircraft, restrict aircraft from helicopters to jets, limit the frequency of flights, or even close the airport altogether. The terminal and runways, once overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration, reverted to town control in September.

“The important point is that we will be looking to specifically target these measures to improve residents’ quality of life,” Van Scoyoc said during a state-of-the-town address, the Star reported.

Read more

It is the latest twist in a battle over the 600-acre airport, which some say has outgrown its surroundings. Opponents want it closed and turned into a public park, while users and the businesses that serve them prefer that it remain open to all comers.

Underlying the more than decade-long debate has been increasing noise and pollution by rotary wing and jet traffic. It is a fight between those with access to helicopters and jets and those without.

Noise from aircraft depresses surrounding property values, not to mention quality of life. One owner of a home in the airport’s flight path likened it to “living near JFK.”

Others see a commercial ban as a ploy by the super-rich to deny airport use to people who can’t afford their own jet and give themselves exclusive access to the facility. “The 2 percent versus the 1 percent,” one local politician dubbed it.

One stakeholder described people who can’t afford their own jets, but can afford a nice house in the Hamptons, as “unmonied” and “disgruntled.”

A ban on commercial flights could cost East Hampton $3 million to $7 million a year in tax revenue. With the airport off limits, jet setters would be forced to land at Montauk Airport, a privately owned strip 26 miles away (as the whirlybird flies) at the tip of Long Island.

Van Scoyoc insisted that any regulations implemented by East Hampton will be on a trial basis, intimating that he does not want to shift his town’s noise problem to Montauk.

The prior-permission policy for East Hampton Airport is expected to begin this winter so that restrictions will be in place before a summer surge in air traffic.

[The East Hampton Star] — Dana Bartholomew




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    East Hamptonlong islandmontaukproperty valuessuffolk countyThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The East Hampton Town Planning Board is pushing back on a redevelopment of a 70-acre former sand and gravel mine. (iStock)
    East Hampton raises concerns over sand mine redevelopment
    East Hampton raises concerns over sand mine redevelopment
    21 Muchmore Lane in East Hampton, LI and East Hampton Mayor Jerry Larsen (Google Maps, East Hampton Village NY Proud City)
    Dispute stalls East Hampton’s $2.8M community preservation fund purchase
    Dispute stalls East Hampton’s $2.8M community preservation fund purchase
    Birch Group CEO Mark Meisner and 1 and 2 Jericho Plaza (Birch Group)
    Birch Group acquires $212M suburban office portfolio
    Birch Group acquires $212M suburban office portfolio
    These 10 deals led the Hamptons market boom in 2021
    These 10 deals led the Hamptons market boom in 2021
    These 10 deals led the Hamptons market boom in 2021
    271 Marine Boulevard and an aerial view of the two properties (Sotheby's, Google Maps)
    Two Hamptons homes packaged into one asking $35M
    Two Hamptons homes packaged into one asking $35M
    313 Three Mile Harbor Road in East Hampton (Out East)
    Hedge funder Heath Freeman buys East Hampton restaurant for $4M
    Hedge funder Heath Freeman buys East Hampton restaurant for $4M
    The development on Shore Road between Monroe and Lincoln Boulevard in Long Beach (Google Maps)
    Long Beach condo development may start after $75M settlement
    Long Beach condo development may start after $75M settlement
    Landfill (iStock)
    Contested Suffolk County landfill partially rezoned for industrial use
    Contested Suffolk County landfill partially rezoned for industrial use
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.