Open Menu

Hakimian sells hotel at 75 Wall Street

Navika Capital Group to purchase building portion for nearly $85M

New York /
Jan.January 12, 2022 01:45 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Naveen C Shah, CPA, president and CEO, Navika Capital Group (Navika Group of Companies, LoopNet, iStock)

The Hakimian Organization is checking out of the hotel at 75 Wall Street.

The group has sold the hotel portion, titled Andaz Wall Street, of the building to Navika Capital Group for nearly $85 million, according to public records filed Tuesday.

The upper portion of the building was converted in 2008 to include luxury condominiums. The 253-room Hyatt-branded hotel takes up the lower floors of the building, which are zoned for residential and commercial use, while 346 apartments occupy the upper floors. The tower is 42 stories in total.

Hakimian will continue to own the condo portion of the Financial District building, according to public records.

Among the hotel’s amenities are a seasonal beer garden, an additional dining outlet, a 24-hour fitness center and more than 10,500 square feet of event space.

Neither Hakimian nor Navika immediately responded to requests for comment.

Read more

Hotels have struggled since the onset of the pandemic, which shuttered the Big Apple’s tourism industry. Two years on, the city’s hospitality market is facing an uncertain future as local officials and businesses look to confront recent surges in coronavirus cases.

Many hotels remained shuttered during the pandemic, as the cost of operating would have outweighed the properties’ revenue. The stall in market action was jolted by the city’s passing of a severance bill requiring hotels to reopen or ​​provide severance pay to their out-of-work employees.

The 399-room Omni Berkshire Place in Midtown, the 1,300-room Grand Hyatt near Grand Central and the 1,900 room Hilton Midtown on Sixth Avenue, were among those that announced plans to reopen shortly after the bill’s passage.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatecondosHotel Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jeff Sutton of Wharton Properties in front of 529 Broadway (Wharton Properties, LoopNet, iStock)
    Jeff Sutton, partners selling $195M loan at 529 Broadway
    Jeff Sutton, partners selling $195M loan at 529 Broadway
    From left: Sam Altshuler and Wesley R. Edens in front of 27211 Industrial Blvd. (Getty Images, Annabelle Candy Company, Google Maps)
    Abba-Zaba! Maker of Rocky Road bars sells Hayward candy-making site to Fortress
    Abba-Zaba! Maker of Rocky Road bars sells Hayward candy-making site to Fortress
    Noam Ben-Zvi, chief executive officer, Placer.AI (Placer.AI, iStock)
    Location data firm Placer.ai hits unicorn status with $100M Series C
    Location data firm Placer.ai hits unicorn status with $100M Series C
    Mark Zuckerberg (Getty Images, iStock)
    Meta postpones office return
    Meta postpones office return
    1009-1011 South Congress Avenue and Turnbridge's Andrew Joblon (Music Lane ATX, LinkedIn)
    Exclusive: Turnbridge Equities closes $500M Texas recap deal
    Exclusive: Turnbridge Equities closes $500M Texas recap deal
    Duke Realty’s 2 Paddock St. development in Woodbridge (Duke Realty, iStock)
    Northern NJ industrial properties are fetching record rents
    Northern NJ industrial properties are fetching record rents
    400 West 219th Street (Google Maps)
    These were Manhattan’s largest retail leases of 2021
    These were Manhattan’s largest retail leases of 2021
    Madison Realty Capital raises $2B for latest debt fund
    Madison Realty Capital raises $2B for latest debt fund
    Madison Realty Capital raises $2B for latest debt fund
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.