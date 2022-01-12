Open Menu

Meta postpones office return

Facebook parent eyeing March 28 reopening

New York /
Jan.January 12, 2022 10:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Mark Zuckerberg (Getty Images, iStock)

Meta Platforms is the latest to revise its plans for an office return amid a surge in coronavirus cases, pushing its reopening back while adding a Covid-19 booster mandate.

Facebook’s parent company is looking to bring employees back to the office on March 28, Reuters reported. The new return date is almost two months later than its previously planned return on Jan. 31, and the decision comes a month after the company offered an option for employees to defer returning to the office.

In addition to the delay, proof of Covid-19 vaccine boosters will be required for in-office employees. Reuters noted vaccinations were already a requirement for U.S. employees working from the office.

Employees face a March 14 deadline to request either full-time or temporary remote working status, according to Reuters. That option is reserved for employees with medical or religious exemptions.

“Employees who take no action can face disciplinary measures, including termination,” a company spokesperson told Reuters. “Obviously, this would be a last resort.”

Read more

Spikes in new coronavirus cases and the spread of the omicron variant have prompted some of the biggest names in tech and finance to change their policies on bringing employees back to the office.

In recent weeks, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase announced they were giving employees the option to work from home for the first few weeks of 2022. Citigroup and Bank of America also encouraged staff to log on remotely through early January.

The pandemic previously roiled return plans for offices in mid-2021. As cases surged nationwide amid the spread of the delta coronavirus variant, many companies were unable to bring employees back to the office by Labor Day.

While Meta is pushing back its office return, the company is still a believer in the future of offices.

The company recently signed a major deal in Austin, Texas, where it leased all of the office space in the Sixth and Guadalupe building. The lease includes 589,000 square feet across 33 floors at the building, which is under construction and expected to be completed in 2023.

[Reuters] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatefacebookMetaoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    1009-1011 South Congress Avenue and Turnbridge's Andrew Joblon (Music Lane ATX, LinkedIn)
    Exclusive: Turnbridge Equities closes $500M Texas recap deal
    Exclusive: Turnbridge Equities closes $500M Texas recap deal
    Duke Realty’s 2 Paddock St. development in Woodbridge (Duke Realty, iStock)
    Northern NJ industrial properties are fetching record rents
    Northern NJ industrial properties are fetching record rents
    400 West 219th Street (Google Maps)
    These were Manhattan’s largest retail leases of 2021
    These were Manhattan’s largest retail leases of 2021
    Madison Realty Capital raises $2B for latest debt fund
    Madison Realty Capital raises $2B for latest debt fund
    Madison Realty Capital raises $2B for latest debt fund
    Lee Bollinger, president, Columbia University along with the recently closed Fairway supermarket location at 2328 12th Avenue (Wikipedia/Daniella Zalcman, LoopNet, iStock)
    Columbia University picks up former supermarket site for $84M
    Columbia University picks up former supermarket site for $84M
    From left: Gary M. Tischler, founder and managing partner, Vanbarton Group; Eugene (Gene) Kohn, chairman, KPF (Getty Images, KPF, Google Maps/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Vanbarton quietly taps KPF as NoMad tower architect
    Vanbarton quietly taps KPF as NoMad tower architect
    Hines CEO Jeffrey Hines (Getty, iStock)
    Hines targets undervalued properties with $1B fund
    Hines targets undervalued properties with $1B fund
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.